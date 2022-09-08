Step Change in Safety celebrates 25th anniversary

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Step Change in Safety, the member-led safety organisation, is today holding a 25th-anniversary celebratory event at P&J Live.

The not-for-profit organisation was founded in 1997 by the oil and gas industry trade associations and now develops and introduces safety resources, specifically aimed at improving safety in the UK energy industry.

The full-day event, hosted by STV’s Andrea Brymer, will also include keynote presentations, interactive panel/quiz sessions and the Step Change in Safety recognition awards.

As well as recognising its own achievements Step Change will also be hosting the offshore safety awards for the first time since before the COVID pandemic at the sold-out event with over 350 people expected to be in attendance.

What’s next for Step Change in Safety?

After operating for 25 years Step Change in Safety intends to “continue, business as usual” and has chosen not to set itself defined targets to meet as they move towards its next big anniversary.

In an interview with Energy Voice earlier this year, Mr Rae explained that the core activity of Step change in Safety remains to be “to engage the workforce and create a wider understanding of the safety risks associated with these energy systems”.

In the coming years, as companies transition to renewable energies Step Change aims to move with them, however, it will “never leave oil and gas behind, that’s our core business and it will be here for another 30-40 years, probably”.

Mr Rae describes the event

Mr Rae said: “Today will be one of reflection, celebration, thanks and looking ahead. The UK offshore energies industry puts safety at the top of its business agenda and companies continuously work in collaboration on a range of safety programmes. Today is one of celebration and recognition for these companies and their employees.”

He continued, “Over time, Step Change in Safety has evolved and adapted to the changing safety needs and challenges faced by the UK energy industry. We have embraced new technologies, grown our portfolio of resources and member events, and supported the industry in equipping its workforce to recognise risks and hazards associated with the complex business of producing offshore energy. Together with our growing membership, we continue to strive to improve safety through engagement, leadership and collaboration.

“Since my appointment as Executive Director in 2019, it has been a privilege to lead the support team who are dedicated to supporting the workforce in their efforts to maintain a safe workplace and return home safely to their loved ones. This always comes first, is the bedrock of our organisation and what shapes our goals. As the industry transitions to renewables, we need to ensure that we take the valuable lessons learned with us and adopt the same approach. Many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into renewable and alternative energies and we look forward to assisting them to do so with a mindset of safety first, always.”

The executive director concluded by saying: “We really look forward to welcoming all attendees today, to join us as we celebrate, recognise, and network in person – something we have all missed over the last few years.

“This in-person event is for all our members’ employees and also includes a live quiz that has been designed to allow remote teams from offshore and onshore worksites to participate.

“Finally, we would like to thank principal sponsor Harbour Energy and all other organisations supporting today’s event.”