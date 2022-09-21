Flights grounded as CHC general manager steps down

Something went wrong - please try again later.

CHC helicopters general manager Per Andre Rykhus has stepped down from his role at the company, creating a “brief operational pause in Norway”.

Certain flights from Norway have been grounded as the company looks to fill Rykhus’ position at the helicopter services company.

Mr Rykhus has held his position as CHC boss for four years after receiving a promotion from his previous role of senior manager of process and innovation in 2017.

ACHC Helicopter spokesperson said: “Yesterday, there was a change in personnel in UK and Norway. New Accountable Managers have been swiftly appointed. There has been a brief operational pause in Norway whilst the new appointment is ratified by the CAA. Oil and gas operations will resume shortly. Search and Rescue services have been unaffected. There has not been any operational impact in the UK.”

