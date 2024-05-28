Ithaca appoints new CEO amid board and management shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca appoints new CEO amid board and management shake-up

By Michael Behr
28/05/2024, 7:55 am Updated: 28/05/2024, 8:25 am
Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has proposed appointing Luciano Vasques as its new chief executive officer.

Vasques currently holds the role of managing director of Eni UK and led the recent acquisition and integration of Neptune Energy into Eni UK’s operations.

Former Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce stepped down at the start of the year.

In addition, current executive chairman Gilad Myerson will step down to be succeeded by Dave Blackwood, who will become interim non-executive chairman, to be followed by the proposed appointment of Yaniv Friedman as executive chairman, once all formal conditions to his appointment have been satisfied.

Vasques appointment is contingent on the completion of Ithaca’s business combination with Italian group Eni.

Ithaca Energy recently sold the majority of its upstream assets in the UK to Eni. When complete, the business combination will have the single largest resource base in the UK North Sea, creating a strategic platform for long-term growth in the basin and the pathway to becoming the largest producer in the UK continental shelf by 2030.

Other appointments include Iain Lewis returning to his role of chief financial officer at business combination completion, following his spell as interim CEO, as well as Odin Estensen taking on the role of chief operating officer and Zvika Zivlin as senior independent director, previously announced on 16 May.

The appointment comes amid several changes to Ithaca’s board of directors and executive management team.

According to the company, the new appointments will help deliver its next phase of growth having recently announced its proposed transformational business combination.

The board, which has also consulted with the company’s majority shareholder and Eni in arriving at its decisions, believes that the new leadership appointments, will strengthen the company’s executive leadership, providing the business with the appropriate leadership composition on completion to deliver the ambitious growth plans of the combined business.

Dave Blackwood, CBE, interim Non-Executive Chairman, said: “The board thanks Gilad for his strategic insight and leadership over the last four years. The transformational business combination with Eni’s UK business marks an appropriate time to change the executive leadership of the company and we wish him well for the future.”

Myerson added: “I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has achieved during my tenure at the company. The recent announcement of the business combination with Eni’s UK business, is transformational and I am pleased to have led the company through to this significant milestone.”

