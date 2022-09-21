Divers mark funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from East Irish Sea gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Divers mark funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from East Irish Sea gas field

A pair of oil and gas divers paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II from the depths of the East Irish Sea earlier this week.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/09/2022, 12:15 pm Updated: 21/09/2022, 1:18 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BoskalisThe two divers were pictured at Dalton Offshore Sweet Gas Field, about 35 5metres below the sea's surface.
On Monday, the world’s eyes were fixed on London for the Queen’s funeral, following her death at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on September 8.

In the days leading up to the service, thousands queued for hours to pay respects to the Monarch while she was lying in state.

But two Boskalis workers who were unable to join millions around the word in watching the funeral, found their own way to mark the event.

While working on the Dalton gas field, at a depth of more than 35 metres, they displayed commemorative pictures of Queen Elizaebth II.

According to the image, the pair were working on a decommissioning project for oil giant Harbour Energy.

In a post on LinkedIn, Boskalis said: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II, a revolutionary Monarch, was laid to rest on Monday 19th September 2022. Remembrance was paid not only in London, and around the world, but also at various offshore locations, including as pictured, the Dalton Offshore Sweet Gas Field at the very bottom of the East Irish Sea.

“A fitting tribute to our amazing Monarch; we should all be very proud and celebrate the wonderful Lady that Queen Elizabeth II was.

“Thank you, ma’am, you will never be forgotten.”

GALLERY: The North Sea and remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Following the news of her death, figures from the energy industry were quick to add their voice to mourners around the world.

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, said: “Today is a hugely sad day with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history.

“As the longest reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times.

“On behalf of bp, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea sector was with BP, during her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field in 1975.

