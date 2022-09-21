Divers mark funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from East Irish Sea gas field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of oil and gas divers paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II from the depths of the East Irish Sea earlier this week.

On Monday, the world’s eyes were fixed on London for the Queen’s funeral, following her death at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on September 8.

In the days leading up to the service, thousands queued for hours to pay respects to the Monarch while she was lying in state.

But two Boskalis workers who were unable to join millions around the word in watching the funeral, found their own way to mark the event.

While working on the Dalton gas field, at a depth of more than 35 metres, they displayed commemorative pictures of Queen Elizaebth II.

According to the image, the pair were working on a decommissioning project for oil giant Harbour Energy.

In a post on LinkedIn, Boskalis said: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II, a revolutionary Monarch, was laid to rest on Monday 19th September 2022. Remembrance was paid not only in London, and around the world, but also at various offshore locations, including as pictured, the Dalton Offshore Sweet Gas Field at the very bottom of the East Irish Sea.

“A fitting tribute to our amazing Monarch; we should all be very proud and celebrate the wonderful Lady that Queen Elizabeth II was.

“Thank you, ma’am, you will never be forgotten.”

Following the news of her death, figures from the energy industry were quick to add their voice to mourners around the world.

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, said: “Today is a hugely sad day with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history.

“As the longest reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times.

“On behalf of bp, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea sector was with BP, during her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field in 1975.