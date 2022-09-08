GALLERY: The North Sea and remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

GALLERY: The North Sea and remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Across the world, people are reacting to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
By Andrew Dykes and Hamish Penman
08/09/2022, 6:47 pm
© Supplied by Aberdeen JournalsThe Queen North Sea
The Queen at the 'switch-on' ceremony where she officially starts the oil flowing from the Forties Field at the BP complex in Dyce. Picture copyright Aberdeen Journals Ltd. 3rd November 1975.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening that she had passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen sat on the British throne for 70 years, and was monarch during some of the biggest events in UK history, including the discovery of oil in the North Sea.

Following her death, Energy Voice has pulled together a number of photos, documenting her relationship with the oil and gas industry.

Forties

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea sector was her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field, then operated by BP, in 1975.

The Queen inaugurated the flow of oil by pushing a gold-plated button in BP’s control centre at Dyce near Aberdeen.

© PA Archive/PA Images
The Queen, flanked by Sir Eric Drake and Mr Colin Smith, presses a button in the control room at Dyce, near Aberdeen, to launch the flow of oil from the Forties Field in the North Sea to BP’s Grangemouth refinery 237 miles away.

Prime Minister Harold Wilson also attended with the Scottish Secretary and other senior cabinet colleagues.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Forties being discovered, in 2020, former BP geologist David Jenkins recalled to Energy Voice: “We had a marquee outside the Dyce office, the Queen came in her Bentley!”

© Supplied by DCT
The Queen meeting Iain Letham, Capt Alistair Letty, Stanley MacLeod and Admiral John Redd, four men who had a key role in the Piper Alpha rescue operation, in Aberdeen on August 15 1988.

Piper Alpha

In 1988 the monarch met with many of the crew of Piper Alpha, following the North Sea disaster earlier that year.

Twenty were commemorated, with seven receiving the George Medal – Britain’s highest civilian award – two of them after giving up their lives in the fight to save others from the blazing wreckage.

Eight were awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal and five the Queen’s Commendation for Brave Conduct – three posthumously.

The George Medals went to the fast rescue boat crews of the former trawler Silver Pit and the supply vessel Sandhaven, who surged into action just minutes after the first explosion.

Sullom Voe

On May 9, 1981, the Queen visited Shetland to cut the ribbon on the huge Sullom Voe oil terminal.

Construction work had been ongoing at the facility for a number of years, and its completion was a momentous occasion for the North Sea.

Her Majesty was joined in Shetland by Prince Phillip, and the King of Norway, but the day was overshadowed by a dark incident.

With the Troubles raging in Northern Ireland, the IRA plotted an assassination attempt, and was able to plant a bomb at the oil terminal.

© Unknown Queen Elizabeth II 1981-07-10_06 (C)AJL Used P&J 11.05.1981 - "The Queen in relaxed mood as she shares a joke with workers at the engineering workshop during the Royal visit to the Sullom Voe oil terminal."
© SYSTEM Members of the platform party listen to the Queen's speech at the Sullom Voe inauguration on a dias dominated by the terminal's Viking badge - May 1981

It exploded in a power station at the facility at around noon, less than 500 yards away from where the Queen was stood listening to the national anthem.

Nobody was injured in the blast.

BP, which operated the site at the time, was blamed by MI5 for the security lapse that allowed a worker at the terminal to plant the bomb.

To this day, Sullom Voe remains an essential part of the North Sea oil and gas industry and a large employer on the island.

