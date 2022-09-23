‘Huge victory for contractors’ as Kwarteng pledges to repeal IR35 tax rules

The Chancellor has pledged to repeal controversial changes to off-payroll working laws in a bid to boost the labour market.
Kwasi Kwarteng criticised IR35 changes, which came into force for the public and private sector in 2017 and 2021 respectively, for adding “unnecessary complexity and costs” for businesses.
It will be hugely welcome news for thousands of oil and gas freelancers and contractors who have been hit hard by the reforms.
