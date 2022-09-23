‘Huge victory for contractors’ as Kwarteng pledges to repeal IR35 tax rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

The Chancellor has pledged to repeal controversial changes to off-payroll working laws in a bid to boost the labour market.

Kwasi Kwarteng criticised IR35 changes, which came into force for the public and private sector in 2017 and 2021 respectively, for adding “unnecessary complexity and costs” for businesses.

It will be hugely welcome news for thousands of oil and gas freelancers and contractors who have been hit hard by the reforms.