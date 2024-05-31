General election is perfect opportunity to address IR35 tax rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
uncategorized

General election is perfect opportunity to address IR35 tax rules

By Michael Behr
31/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PetrofacThe upcoming general election is an opportunity to address flaws with the IR35 off-payroll tax rules, ensuring businesses set freelancers’ tax status accurately.

The upcoming general election is an opportunity to address flaws with off-payroll tax rules which “offshore contract workers have been hit hard by,” Qdos said.

The tax insurance provider urged both the Conservatives and Labour to consider an adventurous “tax shake-up” to the controversial IR35 tax policy.

It added that the tax reform is vital for any party to gain the support freelance offshore wind workers, as well as the rest of the UK’s 4.2 million self-employed workers.

Qdos CEO Seb Maley said: “Taking a fresh look at the IR35 rules is paramount. Whether it’s making sure businesses are carrying out fair and compliant IR35 status assessments or fixing HMRC’s fundamentally flawed IR35 tool, change is needed.”

Having handed the responsibility for determining ‘IR35 status’ to businesses, some offshore contractors have taken a pay cut to circumvent IR35 headaches.

“Offshore contract workers have been hit hard by IR35 reform, with many genuinely self-employed individuals left with no option to work on the payroll of their energy clients and take home anything up to 30% less after tax as a result,” Maley said.

Qdos has previously found the IR35 rules rank highest among concerns for offshore contractors.

It found that 35% of the 800 self-employed workers it surveyed view IR35 as the issue which has the most potential to impact their business negatively.

“Equally, energy businesses struggled – initially at least – to get to grips with the reforms,” Maley added. “IR35 is a notoriously complex and ambiguous legislation, which struck fear into energy firms that are now responsible for assessing the IR35 status of contract workers they engage.”

He said that all parties – whether the workers themselves or the businesses engaging them – need IR35’s inherent flaws addressed.

“Solve the issues that plague this legislation and you unleash the true potential of the energy sector’s flexible workforce.”

Tax shake-up

Among its other recommendations, Qdos said that raising the tax-free trading allowance would also encourage more people to earn money from self-employment.

It advocated for bringing down the rate of corporation tax, which was increased from 19% to 25% under the current government.

This sees small business’s profits subject to higher tax rates with negligible marginal relief available.

In addition, it also called for an increased tax-free dividend allowance, which has been reduced dramatically in recent years.

Tax rules

IR35 has proven a major concern for offshore contractors over the past few years.

With the energy industry reliant on temporary workers, the off-payroll tax legislation is vital to facilitate flexible workers within the energy sector.

However, recent reforms have seen energy firms reluctant to engage contractors for fear of being hit with bills for non-compliance.

The reforms made businesses that engage contractors responsible for determining the status of said workers. If the work they carried out is decided to reflect that of regular employees, they are within IR35, and have to pay more tax.

Under the off-payroll working rules, businesses responsible for paying contractors are liable and risk large tax bills for non-compliance.

As a result many energy businesses adopted a safety first approach and implemented blanket rules, insisting that genuinely self-employed contractors operate on the payroll.

