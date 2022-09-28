Petronas strengthens collaboration with Japan on carbon neutral targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Petronas strengthens collaboration with Japan on carbon neutral targets

Malaysia’s Petronas has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI), as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to collaboratively pursue mutual sustainability goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
28/09/2022, 4:39 am
© Supplied by BloombergReflection of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The MoC with METI aims to enhance the cooperation between Petronas and Japan in the development as well as utilisation of energy sources and technologies to achieve pragmatic energy transition, Petronas said yesterday.

The MoU with JBIC focuses on expanding and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Petronas and Japanese companies in projects undertaken by Petronas globally in a variety of sectors including value chain development of hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and green mobility.

The MoC and MoU are expected to facilitate investment and financing, and also enhance technical collaboration and competencies in low-carbon technologies in the region, noted Petronas.

The signing of the documents took place on 26 September 2022 on the side lines of the Asia Green Growth Partnership Ministerial Meeting (AGGPM) in Japan. Petronas President and Group CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik signed on behalf of Petronas, while METI was represented by its Commissioner, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Hosaka Shin and JBIC by its Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu.

In his speech at AGGPM, Datuk Tengku Taufik said, “Japan has been our trusted and valued partner since the days of our first LNG exports in the early 1980s, and this partnership has expanded to include new areas of collaboration in the clean energy space. Petronas is pleased to continue further strengthening our ties through this collaboration with METI and JBIC in pursuing green growth for Asia towards a just energy transition.”

He added that stronger collaboration and partnership, including better access to technology and financing, are key to achieve an effective and balanced energy transition.

The collaboration is timely in view of Malaysia’s recently launched National Energy Policy (NEP) which outlines long-term development plans for the country to simultaneously meet its energy needs while transitioning to a low carbon future, said Petronas.

