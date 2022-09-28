Aberdeenshire-based STATS Group appoints new director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeenshire-based STATS Group appoints new director

Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist STATS Group has appointed Ross Wallace to the position of finance director, after 11 years with the company.
By Ryan Duff
28/09/2022, 1:00 pm Updated: 28/09/2022, 6:26 pm
© Supplied by STATS GroupSTATS Group
Ross Wallace, director at STATS Group

Mr Wallace joined STATS Group in 2011 and has worked in several finance roles, including group financial controller, ahead of his promotion to finance director.

He helped establish his company’s brand in North America while working for seven years in Edmonton and Houston – efforts the firm described as ” instrumental”.

STATS Group employs 300 staff in the UK, North America, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions and specialises in providing pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the energy industry.

In its most recent annual report, the firm posted global revenues of £49.7 million (up by 17%), EBITDA earnings of £7.8 million and a rise in pre-tax profits to £1.5 million.

A local man, Mr Wallace went to school at Turriff Academy and later graduated from Robert Gordon University.

STATS Group chief executive, Leigh Howarth, said: “In his 11 years at STATS, Ross has grown with the business, developing his professional and commercial capabilities, and is an excellent example of the career opportunities we’ve been able to provide as the business has progressed.

“He has excelled in a variety of roles in both the UK and North America, has a tremendous understanding and knowledge of our business, and I know he’ll make a significant contribution to our board as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Wallace added: “The reason I joined STATS was because I was hugely impressed by the enthusiasm of the directors and their vision for where they wanted to take the business and it remains a hugely ambitious company.

“The company has supported me throughout my career, including when I wanted to work internationally, and I was delighted to play a part in helping the business establish a footprint in North America, which has emerged as one of our most successful regional operations.

“STATS focus on innovation and in pushing technological boundaries is a differentiator and I am looking forward to working with my fellow directors in supporting further growth across the world’s major energy hubs.”

