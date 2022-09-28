Aberdeenshire-based STATS Group appoints new director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist STATS Group has appointed Ross Wallace to the position of finance director, after 11 years with the company.

Mr Wallace joined STATS Group in 2011 and has worked in several finance roles, including group financial controller, ahead of his promotion to finance director.

He helped establish his company’s brand in North America while working for seven years in Edmonton and Houston – efforts the firm described as ” instrumental”.

STATS Group employs 300 staff in the UK, North America, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions and specialises in providing pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the energy industry.

In its most recent annual report, the firm posted global revenues of £49.7 million (up by 17%), EBITDA earnings of £7.8 million and a rise in pre-tax profits to £1.5 million.

A local man, Mr Wallace went to school at Turriff Academy and later graduated from Robert Gordon University.

STATS Group chief executive, Leigh Howarth, said: “In his 11 years at STATS, Ross has grown with the business, developing his professional and commercial capabilities, and is an excellent example of the career opportunities we’ve been able to provide as the business has progressed.

“He has excelled in a variety of roles in both the UK and North America, has a tremendous understanding and knowledge of our business, and I know he’ll make a significant contribution to our board as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Wallace added: “The reason I joined STATS was because I was hugely impressed by the enthusiasm of the directors and their vision for where they wanted to take the business and it remains a hugely ambitious company.

“The company has supported me throughout my career, including when I wanted to work internationally, and I was delighted to play a part in helping the business establish a footprint in North America, which has emerged as one of our most successful regional operations.

“STATS focus on innovation and in pushing technological boundaries is a differentiator and I am looking forward to working with my fellow directors in supporting further growth across the world’s major energy hubs.”