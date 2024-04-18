Vysus Group appoints new CEO in leadership restructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Vysus Group appoints new CEO in leadership restructure

By Mathew Perry
18/04/2024, 12:23 pm
© Supplied by KoreroTo go with story by Mathew Perry. Vysus Group appoints new CEO Picture shows; Vysus Group CEO David Clark (left) and Thomas Aas Saethre, Senior Vice President of Vysus Consulting.. Unknown. Supplied by Korero Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire-headquartered consultancy Vysus Group has appointed a new chief executive officer as part of a leadership restructure.

Current Vysus Group CEO David Clark will step down after three roles in the role and will be replaced by Vysus Consulting senior vice president Thomas Aas Saethre from 1 May.

In addition, Vysus Group said its chief financial officer Geoff Morrison and human resources director Jodie Giles will “transition out of the business in the coming months.

Mr Clark will remain on the company’s board of directors in a non-executive role, and said he looks forward to working with the new Vysus leadership team to “drive the next stage of growth”.

© Supplied by Vysus Group
Vysus Group: from left to right: David Clark (CEO), Thomas Aas Saethre (SVP Consulting) and Geoff Morrison (CFO).

“I am incredibly proud of what the whole team has achieved over the last few years and the fantastic success we have made so far in establishing and building the Vysus Group brand and business amid COVID and challenging macro market conditions,” Mr Clark said.

In a statement, Vysus Groups said the leadership changes form part of the company’s “transition to become a standalone, consultancy-focused business”.

Incoming CEO Mr Saethre said it had been a “privilege” to work with the outgoing Vysus leadership team.

© Supplied by Vysus
Jodie Gillies, HR Director with Vysus Group.

“We are now ideally positioned to support the energy, industrial and grid infrastructure markets as they continue to navigate an ever more complex and integrated world,” he said.

“There are significant global opportunities for Vysus and I’m confident we have the right structure and expert team to capitalise on those opportunities.”

Vysus divestments

Vysus has completed a series of divestments over the last three years, selling off several non-core parts of its business.

Recent sell-offs included the sale of ModuSpec to a Singaporean buyer last month, and the 2022 sale of its Senergy Wells business to Aberdeen’s Elemental Energies.

Vysus said the reshaping of its leadership team is the “next step in delivering its longer-term growth strategy” as it moves from a multi-business group to a standalone consulting firm.

While the company has seen a reduction in its overall headcount to around 325 staff due to the recent sales, it expects to hire at least 40 people by the end of 2024.

Although oil and gas remains a core part of its business, the firm has been expanding its market share across renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, low carbon, grid and complex process industries.

Created in 2020 from a carve-out from Lloyd’s Register, Vysus said the business executed a “major turnaround” under Mr Clark’s leadership.

Owned by London-based private equity investor Inspirit Capital, the Aberdeenshire headquartered consultancy has a permanent presence in 16 countries.

