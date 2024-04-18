Vysus Group appoints new CEO in leadership restructure

Aberdeenshire-headquartered consultancy Vysus Group has appointed a new chief executive officer as part of a leadership restructure.

Current Vysus Group CEO David Clark will step down after three roles in the role and will be replaced by Vysus Consulting senior vice president Thomas Aas Saethre from 1 May.

In addition, Vysus Group said its chief financial officer Geoff Morrison and human resources director Jodie Giles will “transition out of the business in the coming months.

Mr Clark will remain on the company’s board of directors in a non-executive role, and said he looks forward to working with the new Vysus leadership team to “drive the next stage of growth”.

© Supplied by Vysus Group

“I am incredibly proud of what the whole team has achieved over the last few years and the fantastic success we have made so far in establishing and building the Vysus Group brand and business amid COVID and challenging macro market conditions,” Mr Clark said.

In a statement, Vysus Groups said the leadership changes form part of the company’s “transition to become a standalone, consultancy-focused business”.

Incoming CEO Mr Saethre said it had been a “privilege” to work with the outgoing Vysus leadership team.

© Supplied by Vysus

“We are now ideally positioned to support the energy, industrial and grid infrastructure markets as they continue to navigate an ever more complex and integrated world,” he said.

“There are significant global opportunities for Vysus and I’m confident we have the right structure and expert team to capitalise on those opportunities.”

Vysus divestments

Vysus has completed a series of divestments over the last three years, selling off several non-core parts of its business.

Recent sell-offs included the sale of ModuSpec to a Singaporean buyer last month, and the 2022 sale of its Senergy Wells business to Aberdeen’s Elemental Energies.

Vysus said the reshaping of its leadership team is the “next step in delivering its longer-term growth strategy” as it moves from a multi-business group to a standalone consulting firm.

While the company has seen a reduction in its overall headcount to around 325 staff due to the recent sales, it expects to hire at least 40 people by the end of 2024.

Although oil and gas remains a core part of its business, the firm has been expanding its market share across renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, low carbon, grid and complex process industries.

Created in 2020 from a carve-out from Lloyd’s Register, Vysus said the business executed a “major turnaround” under Mr Clark’s leadership.

Owned by London-based private equity investor Inspirit Capital, the Aberdeenshire headquartered consultancy has a permanent presence in 16 countries.