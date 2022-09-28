Exclusive: Hydrasun acquires hydrogen specialist Fuel Cell Systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Exclusive: Hydrasun acquires hydrogen specialist Fuel Cell Systems

Aberdeen energy services company Hydrasun has expanded its drive into the hydrogen market with the purchase of specialist supplier Fuel Cell Systems (FCS).
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/09/2022, 2:28 pm Updated: 28/09/2022, 2:28 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Wullie Marr/ DC Thomsonhydrasun fuel cell systems
Hydrasun CEO Bob Drummond with CFO Craig Sangster in Aberdeen.

Berkshire-based FCS designs and builds bespoke systems including electrolysers for green hydrogen, alongside a host of applications for transport and static off-grid technology.

Hydrasun has immediately more than doubled its hydrogen revenues for 2022 with the purchase, having already been expecting takings of £5-6m from the low-carbon fuel.

Fuel Cell Systems is anticipating sales revenue of £6 million in 2022, which is expected to increase to £10m in the next financial year.

hydrasun fuel cell systems © Supplied by Hydrasun
Fuel Cell Systems designs and builds bespoke hydrogen applications like electrolysers.

Hydrasun chief executive Bob Drummond said the immediate priority is scaling up manufacturing of FCS’ range of hydrogen refuelling systems and accelerating research and development.

The company will also embark on a “significant recruitment drive” to more than double FCS’ current headcount of 20 within the next 12 months.

Mr Drummond said: “We are delighted to have completed this transaction and are very excited at the prospect of working closely with Tom and the team at FCS and to achieving the full potential for our combined organisations in the rapidly emerging and growing Hydrogen Sector.”

Core business

FCS’s core business involves working with major fuel cell manufacturers and then designing and recommending the most suitable solution for each customer’s requirements and integrate these within their energy systems.

The company has also developed a series of hydrogen refuelling systems for a range of applications in the transport sectors and integrated modular electrolyser systems for hydrogen generation.

Tom Chicken, CEO of Fuel Cell Systems, said: “Hydrasun have been a key supplier to FCS for many years and have been critical in the manufacturing and deployment of our hydrogen systems.

“This exciting new announcement will now mean the companies working together in this rapidly growing sector to help develop the green hydrogen infrastructure required for net zero.”

Foot on the pedal

Hydrasun is expecting to land on the “top end” of estimates of £90-100m for turnover this year, representing at least 25% growth.

The firm now has 452 employees overall, up from 436 in July, with 361 in Scotland and an Aberdeen headcount of 245 – with 24 open vacancies.

hydrasun fuel cell systems © Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Hydrasun CEO Bob Drummond

The acquisition “is the first part of really accelerating the building of that hydrogen capability”, said Mr Drummond, after the firm unveiled a dedicated skills academy this year.

“The next two pieces of the jigsaw which we’re actively working on is a step-change in our hydrogen engineering design capability, and we’re already looking at a couple of potential targets there.”

The final piece is boosting its capability to integrate hydrogen into the energy network.

It comes after private equity group SCF Partners came in as a backer of Hydrasun last year.

More movement

Hydrasun is meanwhile opening new facilities in Rotterdam, Teesside and Germany. The former is moving in right now, with Teesside slated for January and Germany expected in Q2 2023.

The firm is also ready to open its skills academy operationally, with a formal launch in spring time, while talks are also progressing on a building decarbonisation project planned for the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen with Panasonic.

On FCS, Mr Drummond added: “I think this acquisition is not only important for Hydrasun, I think it’s really important from a city, regional and Scotland-wide perspective.

“It shows that we are rapidly building Scottish hydrogen supply chain capability.

“When you look at the vision of the (city) council in the region, I just think it’s important that we continue to increase the pace at which we do so.”

