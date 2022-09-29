PNG offers gas investment priority to Japan for energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PNG offers gas investment priority to Japan for energy security

Papua New Guinea (PNG) offered Japanese companies favoured access to new gas field development opportunities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing projects in trade talks that focused on energy security, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said, reported Reuters.
By News Wires
29/09/2022, 4:02 am
An LNG carrier docked at the PNG LNG export complex's jetty in Papua New Guinea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with his PNG counterpart on Tuesday ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at a time when Japan is seeking LNG supplies to replace gas from Russia.

Marape said Kishida underscored Japan’s need for energy security and sought to boost trade between the two countries.

“I assured Prime Minister Kishida that PNG can help Japan’s energy security needs with a continuous supply of LNG,” Marape said in comments on the Facebook page of the PNG Office of the Prime Minister.

“I assured him that if there are any additional gas fields to be developed, Japan would be given priority in developing these, which I discussed later with Sojitz, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation and LNG Japan Corporation.”

Marape said he had also invited those companies to get involved in processing LNG resources in PNG, added Reuters.

A unit of JX Holdings is a shareholder in PNG’s biggest resource project, PNG LNG, operated by ExxonMobil.

PNG’s state-owned Kumul Petroleum on Tuesday said it had offered $1.1 billion to buy a 5% stake in PNG LNG from Santos, subject to Kumul securing financing and to other PNG LNG partners waiving their rights to match the offer.

