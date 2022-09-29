PNG offers gas investment priority to Japan for energy security

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) offered Japanese companies favoured access to new gas field development opportunities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing projects in trade talks that focused on energy security, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said, reported Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with his PNG counterpart on Tuesday ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at a time when Japan is seeking LNG supplies to replace gas from Russia.

Marape said Kishida underscored Japan’s need for energy security and sought to boost trade between the two countries.

“I assured Prime Minister Kishida that PNG can help Japan’s energy security needs with a continuous supply of LNG,” Marape said in comments on the Facebook page of the PNG Office of the Prime Minister.

“I assured him that if there are any additional gas fields to be developed, Japan would be given priority in developing these, which I discussed later with Sojitz, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation and LNG Japan Corporation.”

Marape said he had also invited those companies to get involved in processing LNG resources in PNG, added Reuters.

A unit of JX Holdings is a shareholder in PNG’s biggest resource project, PNG LNG, operated by ExxonMobil.

PNG’s state-owned Kumul Petroleum on Tuesday said it had offered $1.1 billion to buy a 5% stake in PNG LNG from Santos, subject to Kumul securing financing and to other PNG LNG partners waiving their rights to match the offer.