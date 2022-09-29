TotalEnergies CEO doubles down on renewables amid a global energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies CEO doubles down on renewables amid a global energy crisis

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne is bullish on pushing his company into renewable energy even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine shakes up the global energy market.
By Bloomberg
29/09/2022, 4:15 am
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The French oil major is increasing spending on renewable energy and on reducing its emissions next year to 33% of annual capital expenditure, compared with 25% going into clean power this year, the company said Wednesday in a presentation.

The plan comes against a backdrop of record oil and gas earnings for the world’s biggest energy companies this year, which has made them star performers amid a broader malaise across equities markets. Europe’s energy crisis and its scramble to replace Russian natural gas supplies has also fueled a debate over whether energy security should be prioritised over environmental targets.

Pouyanne said in an interview with Bloomberg News in New York that oil and gas remain vital to the energy mix. But the CEO added that if he didn’t also push a transition towards carbon-free energy, his successor would regret it.

“I don’t want my company to disappear,” he said. “We have embarked into a strategy to diversify out of a pure oil and gas business model to add an electricity one.”

Pouyanne also said that as TotalEnergies builds out its solar and wind generation, he wants 30% of the portfolio to be unsecured, with no power price agreements. That’s potentially more profitable than relying on long-term contracts, he said. TotalEnergies has set a goal of 100 gigawatts of renewable power generation capacity by 2030.

To be sure, TotalEnergies has also made significant investments in oil and natural gas. Gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments represent about a quarter of capital spending between 2022 and 2025.

Pouyanne said the company would seek to grow its LNG business in countries such as the US as doubts linger over its Russian operations. While TotalEnergies still receives LNG from Russia — fuel that, as Pouyanne is keen to emphasise, is vital to European needs — he said it’s increasingly challenging to get the company’s cash out of the country.

The CEO also said buying a utility to accelerate its energy transition is “not on the agenda today.” TotalEnergies prefers to continue building the company’s own power and renewable business step by step, including through some “selective” acquisitions, he said.

“These European utilities are considered by governments as national bodies, so it’s not so easy to make any M&A,” he said. The company’s power business is “agile” while these utilities have “legacy assets.”

