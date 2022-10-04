Semco Maritime appoints new CFO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Semco Maritime appoints new CFO

Engineering contractor Semco Maritime has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive board member.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/10/2022, 4:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Semco MaritimeMartin Oehlenschlæger has joined Semco Maritime as CFO.
Martin Oehlenschlæger has joined Semco Maritime as CFO.

Engineering contractor Semco Maritime has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive board member.

Martin Oehlenschlæger officially took up the role on October 1, taking over from Jorgen Devantier Gade, who has held the position since 2013 and will retire after a transition period.

Boasting extensive management experience and highly relevant industry insight, Mr  Oehlenschlæger was previously CFO at Babcock Wilcox Volund and, more recently, FairWind.

He is a trained accountant, began his career at public accounting firm Martinsen, and has lived and worked in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Mr Oehlenschlæger said: “I am thrilled to join Semco Maritime and all the dedicated people working to continue the positive development and build the group’s position in a fast-paced market with great growth opportunities.

“I look forward to becoming part of a strong management team and meeting the skilled employees at the headquarters and locations around the world.”

Mr Oehlenschlæger has an educational background as MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from the University of Southern Denmark and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

The 43-year-old lives in Vejle, Denmark, with his partner Katrine and their children.

He will report to chief executive Steen Brodbæk, who said of his apapointment: “We are excited to welcome Martin to Semco Maritime and look forward to drawing on his experience from multiple industries and across finance disciplines. He will be succeeding Jørgen whom has been a stellar colleague for almost a decade and agreed to take on a consulting role and facilitate the transition before his well-deserved retirement. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen for his service and dedication through the years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts