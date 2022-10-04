Semco Maritime appoints new CFO

Engineering contractor Semco Maritime has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive board member.

Martin Oehlenschlæger officially took up the role on October 1, taking over from Jorgen Devantier Gade, who has held the position since 2013 and will retire after a transition period.

Boasting extensive management experience and highly relevant industry insight, Mr Oehlenschlæger was previously CFO at Babcock Wilcox Volund and, more recently, FairWind.

He is a trained accountant, began his career at public accounting firm Martinsen, and has lived and worked in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Mr Oehlenschlæger said: “I am thrilled to join Semco Maritime and all the dedicated people working to continue the positive development and build the group’s position in a fast-paced market with great growth opportunities.

“I look forward to becoming part of a strong management team and meeting the skilled employees at the headquarters and locations around the world.”

Mr Oehlenschlæger has an educational background as MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from the University of Southern Denmark and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

The 43-year-old lives in Vejle, Denmark, with his partner Katrine and their children.

He will report to chief executive Steen Brodbæk, who said of his apapointment: “We are excited to welcome Martin to Semco Maritime and look forward to drawing on his experience from multiple industries and across finance disciplines. He will be succeeding Jørgen whom has been a stellar colleague for almost a decade and agreed to take on a consulting role and facilitate the transition before his well-deserved retirement. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen for his service and dedication through the years.”