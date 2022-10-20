Woodside reports record sales, ups guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woodside reports record sales, ups guidance

Australia’s largest oil and gas producer Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) reported record output and sales in the third quarter on the back of stronger natural gas prices and the completion of its merger with BHP’s petroleum business.
20/10/2022, 7:32 am Updated: 20/10/2022, 9:04 am
The LNG developer also revised production guidance upward after its $40 billion merger with BHP’s petroleum assets completed in June. Full year production guidance was raised 3% to between 153 million barrels of oil equivalent to 157MMboe.

Output at t 51.2 million barrels of oil equivalent for the third quarter was up 52% from the June quarter and more than double the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues jumped 70% from the previous quarter to $5.9 billion in the September quarter, a significant increase from the $1.6 billion reported over the same period a year ago as BHP’s assets were digested.

Woodside said it was using the returns to reinvest in new supply, highlighting the $16.5 billion Scarborough gas development in Western Australia, the Sangomar oil project in Senegal and new opportunities under consideration such as the Trion oil project in Mexico and hydrogen projects in the US and Australia.

Woodside reported an average price of $32.70 per million British thermal units on LNG sold from its trading portfolio, almost four times the level of a year earlier and the equivalent of $207 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Overall, Woodside received an average price for its output of $102 per barrel of oil equivalent, including $117/boe for its own LNG production.

Regarding its Scarborough LNG project, Woodside said talks were continuing to bring in an equity partner. The development in Western Australia was 21% finished at the end of the quarter, while Sangomar was 70% complete.

