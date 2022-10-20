Technip Energies announces profits of £116m in Q3 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Technip Energies announces profits of £116m in Q3 results

Engineering giant Technip Energies (Paris:TE) has published its Q3 results, reporting pre-tax profits of €133 million (£116m).
By Ryan Duff
20/10/2022, 11:48 am Updated: 20/10/2022, 11:49 am
Its performance shows improvement on the £84m achieved during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter fell slightly on last year to €1.5bn (£1.31bn), while backlog for the first nine months of 2022 reached €13.2bn (£11.56bn).

The period also saw the group repurchase 2,618,945 ordinary shares under its buyback programme, for just under €30m (£26.26m).

Chief executive Arnaud Pieton said recent global events had “underlined the urgent need for increased investment and accelerated project development” with a particular emphasis on natural gas, LNG, and “low-to-zero carbon” solutions.

“The strength in margins, which are in line with our medium-term trajectory, demonstrates the quality of our underlying portfolio, an improving mix, and world-class project delivery,” he added.

The company also confirmed its plans to formally end its involvement in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, following sanctions enacted after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our orderly exit from Arctic LNG 2 is progressing and all operational personnel have been demobilized from the project,” noted Mr Pieton.

“We have signed an Exit Framework Agreement with our customer, which we are currently implementing, and anticipate completing this process within the first half of 2023.”

“The improved visibility on Arctic LNG 2 combined with nine months of achieved financials has enabled us to return to full company guidance for 2022.”

With the impact of the project exit now understood, the Paris-listed Technip said it had returned its full-year guidance forecast to €6.2-6.5bn (£5.42bn – £5.68bn), with a recurring EBIT margin of 6.7-6.9%.

Orders secured in Q3 included a large ethylene contract for INEOS’ Project One cracker in Belgium, a significant contract for Neste renewable products refinery expansion in Rotterdam, an EPCC contract for YURI green hydrogen project in Australia, a FEED contract for Papua LNG upstream production facilities, a FEED contract for Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind project in South Korea as well as other studies, services contracts and smaller projects.

