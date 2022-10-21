More Australian LNG needed for Asia’s energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

More Australian LNG needed for Asia’s energy transition

Citing a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), notes that Australian exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia would need to triple to support the region’s energy transition.
By Energy Voice
21/10/2022, 3:21 am
An LNG tanker offshore Darwin, Northern Australia
An LNG tanker offshore Darwin, Northern Australia

Citing a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), notes that Australian exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia would need to triple to support the region’s energy transition.

Samantha McCulloch, chief executive of Australia’s main oil and gas industry lobby group, spoke on Thursday at a Department for Energy and Mining, South Australia roundtable about several industry topics, including the opportunities the Australian gas industry brings to the ongoing energy transition.

“Our experience today, and our observations here in Australia, are that we need more gas to support the transition to NetZero as we move away from coal, and renewables are increasingly taken up,” McCulloch said.

“In the IEA’s Net Zero scenario — which is often cited in claims around why we shouldn’t be investing in new fossil fuel supply — [there’s] almost a nine percent increase in gas globally this decade, and again that’s to support economies transitioning away from coal and support the ramp up of renewable energy.

“But this nine percent is not evenly distributed; in a more targeted analysis earlier this year for the Southeast Asian region, the IEA found that Australian LNG exports to the region would need to almost triple this decade to support its energy transition.

“How realistic that is — a tripling by 2030 — is up for debate, but it goes to show the importance of the role of our LNG exports in reducing emissions.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts