Aberdeen’s ICR appoints new director to leadership team

Repair, inspection and integrity solutions provider, ICR, has appointed Antonio Caraballo to its leadership team where he will take on the role of director.
By Ryan Duff
21/10/2022, 12:19 pm Updated: 21/10/2022, 6:22 pm
© Supplied by ICRICR director
New ICR Director, Antonio Caraballo

Mr Caraballo joins the Aberdeen firm to “support the global growth of ICR’s inspection and integrity management business and reinforce the multi-skilled engineering team.”

With experience leading Ineos’  multidiscipline integrity management division while also acting as Pipelines Technical Authority, Mr Caraballo is being welcomed to his new leadership role at ICR for a “strong track record of developing transformational change in organisations and processes.”

With a master’s degree in Pipeline Engineering from Cranfield University and in Materials Science from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, ICR’s new director also has experience in project and integrity engineering roles both in the UK and abroad for diverse companies such as GE Oil & Gas, Wood Group and BP as well as being a Fellow of the Energy Institute and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Caraballo will be leading the engineering firm’s newly launched composite NDT inspection technology.

On his new position, Caraballo said: “I’m delighted to join ICR at such an exciting time for the organisation – the ongoing development and adoption of our innovative solutions, including our OMNI digital asset management software, methane detection and drone inspection offering, will undoubtedly add value and supports our clients’ net zero targets and safety performance”

