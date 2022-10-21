Schlumberger profits rise to seven-year high on ‘constructive’ energy fundamentals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Schlumberger profits rise to seven-year high on ‘constructive’ energy fundamentals

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported pre-tax profits of $907 million for Q3 2022, a 64% improvement on the same period last year and its highest quarterly result since 2015.
By Andrew Dykes
21/10/2022, 1:38 pm
Schlumberger offices in Westhill, Aberdeenshire

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported pre-tax profits of $907 million for Q3 2022, a 64% improvement on the same period last year and its highest quarterly result since 2015.

Revenue at the oilfield services heavyweight also rose on last year and the previous quarter, reaching $7.4 billion, while adjusted EDITDA rose to $1.75 bn.

The solid performance saw earnings of $0.63 per share, reportedly beating analyst expectations of $0.55 per share, Refinitiv IBES said.

Schlumberger chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said: “The second half of the year is off to a great start with strong third-quarter results that reflect the acceleration of international momentum and solid execution across our divisions and areas.”

Mr Le Peuch said the growth in revenue had been led by the company’s well construction and production systems units on the back of rising global activity, most notably in the offshore and international markets.

Geographically, revenues were led by Middle East and Asian operations, with major awards highlighted from QatarEnergy and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

“While concerns remain over the broader economic climate, the energy industry fundamentals continue to be very constructive,” he added.

“Against the backdrop of the energy crisis and limited spare global capacity, the world faces an urgent need for increased investment to rebalance markets, create supply redundancies, and rebuild spare capacity. All of these are exacerbated by geopolitics and increasing instances of supply disruptions.

“These dynamics and the urgency to restore balance are resulting in a supply-led upcycle, characterized by the decoupling of upstream investment from near-term demand volatility. Furthermore, the need for sustained investments is reinforced by the long-term demand trajectory through the end of the decade and by OPEC+ decisions that are keeping commodity prices at supportive levels.”

He also noted that the group was seeing “a significant commitment” from industry to decarbonise oil and gas, as E&P operators look to deploy capital and adopt new technologies, including digital, to reduce their emissions – which would also benefit prospects for its performance.

“Taken together, we expect these constructive fundamentals and secular trends to support multiple years of growth,” he said.

“Recent regulatory decisions and incentives reinforce our view of this compelling investment outlook and our strategic direction. We are prepared to apply our technology, global scale, and industrialization capabilities to lead in this energy landscape and deliver outstanding value for our customers and shareholders.”

In that vein, the company also pointed to its mooted subsea production joint venture, which would see it merge its subsea business with that of Aker Solutions merger their subsea businesses, while Subsea 7 would join the new unit as an equity partner.

The deal is still expected to close by mid-2023.

