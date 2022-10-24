Activists throw mashed potatoes over £97.4m Monet painting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Activists throw mashed potatoes over £97.4m Monet painting

Climate activists from the group Last Generation have thrown mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules which was sold at auction in 2019 for $110,747,000 (£97.4m).
By Ryan Duff
24/10/2022, 7:27 am Updated: 24/10/2022, 7:28 am
© Supplied by Agenzia ANSA TwitterActivists Monet
Last Generation throw mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules. Barberini Museum.

Climate activists from the group Last Generation have thrown mashed potatoes at Monet’s Les Meules which was sold at auction in 2019 for $110,747,000 (£97.4m).

The two protestors through the potatoes at the painting from the artist’s famed Haystacks series and its golden frame, claiming that “This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food.”

The two then took to glueing themselves below the exhibition before saying: “Does it take mashed potato on a painting to make you listen?”

According to the German news agency dpa, however, in videos of the protest, only two protestors can be seen throwing the food at the classic painting and glueing themselves to the wall beneath it.

The Barberini Museum has said that the painting was covered by glass so no damage has been done to the French founder of impressionist painting’s masterpiece.

This comes soon after Just Stop Oil carried out a similar stunt with two members of the group throwing soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers masterpiece, demanding the government halt all new oil and gas projects.

They have also glued themselves to the wall of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, where the painting is hung behind glass.

Among the most famous still life pieces ever created, Sunflowers has an estimated value of $84.2 million.

In a statement, the National Gallery confirmed the painting is unharmed, while there has been minor damage to the frame.

Phoebe Plummer, 21, from London said: “Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?

“The cost of living crisis is driven by fossil fuels—everyday life has become unaffordable for millions of cold hungry families—they can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.

“Meanwhile, crops are failing and people are dying in supercharged monsoons, massive wildfires and endless droughts caused by climate breakdown.

“We can’t afford new oil and gas, it’s going to take everything. We will look back and mourn all we have lost unless we act immediately.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts