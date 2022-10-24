UK based ATOME Energy make progress with Paraguay hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK based ATOME Energy make progress with Paraguay hydrogen project

The UK-based ATOME Energy has announced it is making progress on its flagship industrial-scale hydrogen and ammonia project in Paraguay.
By Ryan Duff
24/10/2022, 7:56 am
Olivier Mussat, CEO of Atome Energy

Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH) has confirmed that ATOME is to receive its ordered 1MW electrolyser by the end of Q1 2023.

Apart from the $300,000 (£264,423) deposit already paid, no further payments in respect of the electrolyser are due until Q1 2024 at which time CPH has agreed to upgrade the electrolyser at its own cost with the latest technology now being planned for its series 2023 models.

ATOME has also recently signed a letter of intent with CPH relating to discussing a potential joint venture assembling electrolysers in South America using the technology of CPH.

The electrolyser will be located at the industrial premises of Yguazu Cementos in the Villa Hayes district, being one of the largest cement works in Paraguay, the facility will be the largest hub for hydrogen mobility in the country.

The firm aims to use the sight to provide hydrogen for both passenger and commercial vehicles in the area.

ATOME chief executive, Olivier Mussat, said: “Whilst our flagship industrial scale hydrogen and ammonia project in Villeta in Paraguay progresses rapidly, generating significant interest both domestically and internationally with a constant flow of positive news, our more modest Mobility division, servicing the unique zero emission transport needs of the country is leading the way for the first ever green hydrogen sales in Paraguay and making significant progress on many levels with limited capital exposure and a beneficial financial and income generative structure commencing next year.

“With ATOME Mobility, we are at the forefront of a US$2+ billion per year zero-emission hydrogen mobility market potential in South America.

“Our expertise as a developer of green hydrogen generation is fundamental and we believe our unique cost-efficient model will provide us with a blueprint model to roll out in other appropriate countries that meet our investment criteria.”

