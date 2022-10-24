UK based ATOME Energy make progress with Paraguay hydrogen project

The UK-based ATOME Energy has announced it is making progress on its flagship industrial-scale hydrogen and ammonia project in Paraguay.

Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH) has confirmed that ATOME is to receive its ordered 1MW electrolyser by the end of Q1 2023.

Apart from the $300,000 (£264,423) deposit already paid, no further payments in respect of the electrolyser are due until Q1 2024 at which time CPH has agreed to upgrade the electrolyser at its own cost with the latest technology now being planned for its series 2023 models.

ATOME has also recently signed a letter of intent with CPH relating to discussing a potential joint venture assembling electrolysers in South America using the technology of CPH.

The electrolyser will be located at the industrial premises of Yguazu Cementos in the Villa Hayes district, being one of the largest cement works in Paraguay, the facility will be the largest hub for hydrogen mobility in the country.

The firm aims to use the sight to provide hydrogen for both passenger and commercial vehicles in the area.

ATOME chief executive, Olivier Mussat, said: “Whilst our flagship industrial scale hydrogen and ammonia project in Villeta in Paraguay progresses rapidly, generating significant interest both domestically and internationally with a constant flow of positive news, our more modest Mobility division, servicing the unique zero emission transport needs of the country is leading the way for the first ever green hydrogen sales in Paraguay and making significant progress on many levels with limited capital exposure and a beneficial financial and income generative structure commencing next year.

“With ATOME Mobility, we are at the forefront of a US$2+ billion per year zero-emission hydrogen mobility market potential in South America.

“Our expertise as a developer of green hydrogen generation is fundamental and we believe our unique cost-efficient model will provide us with a blueprint model to roll out in other appropriate countries that meet our investment criteria.”