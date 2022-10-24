Woodside teams up with US carbon capture company LanzaTech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Woodside teams up with US carbon capture company LanzaTech

Woodside Energy and LanzaTech, a US-based carbon capture and transformation company, have announced a strategic collaboration after signing a deal.
By Energy Voice
25/10/2022, 12:59 am Updated: 25/10/2022, 1:00 am
Woodside chief executive Meg O'Neill

Under the Strategic Framework Agreement Woodside will, in collaboration with LanzaTech and subject to a positive final investment decision, design, construct, own, maintain and operate pilot facilities relating to LanzaTech’s technologies.

The Strategic Framework Agreement also allows Woodside and LanzaTech to explore opportunities for the potential commercial scale-up of LanzaTech’s technology, which seeks to convert greenhouse gas emissions into new products.

In conjunction, Woodside has entered into a Subscription Agreement for a US$50 million investment in the common stock private investment in public equity (PIPE) of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCI) (Nasdaq: AMCI), with which LanzaTech is expected to merge in a previously announced business combination transaction.

The Strategic Framework Agreement and Woodside’s PIPE investment are conditional on closing of the proposed business combination between LanzaTech and AMCI. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA”.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill said, “As the energy transition advances, we anticipate increasing demand for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). LanzaTech have an innovative approach towards not just reducing greenhouse gas emissions but transforming them into useful products. Their skillset in the fields of synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning coupled with engineering offers a
potential opportunity to realise this aspiration.

“This is a step forward in achieving our goal of building a new energy portfolio centred on profitably investing in the products and services to support our customers’ chosen decarbonisation pathways.”

