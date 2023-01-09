Boskalis weighing up Netherlands exit over new corporate social responsibility law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Boskalis weighing up Netherlands exit over new corporate social responsibility law

Dutch dredging and heavy-lift company Boskalis could be poised to relocate its corporate headquarters.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/01/2023, 10:34 am
Boskalis' cable laying vessel Ndurance

Company chief executive Peter Berdowski told a local radio station that remaining in the Netherland would be “impossible” once a new law on corporate social responsibility comes into force.

In an interview on Sven op 1, he said there is a very real chance that Boskalis – headquartered in Papendrecht, in the province of South Holland – will up sticks once the regulation takes effect.

For more than 110 years, the company, which owns and operates some of the world’s largest heavy transport vessels, has called the Netherlands home.

But Mr Berdowski, who took over the reins at the company in 2006, is mulling bringing that relationship to an end, arguing the change in the law would make it “impossible for him to do business in the Netherlands”.

Under the new bill, Dutch companies will have to ensure their activities don’t adversely impact human rights, labour rights, or the environment.

If there is potential for projects to infringe on any of those areas, then it could result in a firm being hauled up in front of a judge.

Using the example of constructing a Saudi Arabian port, Mr Berdowski told Sven op 1: “It may then be that we are then summoned before a Dutch court to ask whether we are allowed to build a port based on the duty of care. This may partly concern human rights, but also, for example, the consequences for the climate.”

By increasing the potential for legal action, it adds another layer of uncertainty around projects, Mr Berdowski added.

Boskalis acquired Rever Offshore’s subsea services business, formerly known as Bibby Offshore, in 2021.

Last year the vessel contractor was taken over by investment firm HAL Holdings, and subsequently delisted from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Shell precedent

If Boskalis does decide to depart the Netherlands, it wont be the first major energy player to leave the country in recent times.

At the end of 2021, Shell shareholders gave backing to plans to relocate the company’s headquarters to London in 2022.

The supermajor said the move would simplify its corporate structure, helping the group to deliver on its energy transition goals.

As a result of the relocation, Shell ditched its “Royal Dutch” designation and altered its ticker code on the London Stock Exchange.

