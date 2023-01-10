Japan’s Inpex expands Indonesia geothermal footprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Japan’s Inpex expands Indonesia geothermal footprint

Japan’s Inpex has announced that it has joined the Rajabasa geothermal project in Indonesia’s Lampung province in the southeast area of Sumatra island.
By Energy Voice
10/01/2023, 10:32 pm
Geothermal gas pipeline in the crater of Kamojang mountain, Garut, west Java, Indonesia.

ENGIE, Sumitomo Corporation and Supreme Energy – a private Indonesian geothermal power generation business developer – have until now carried out exploration activities through an investment in Supreme Energy Rajabasa. Inpex joined the project by acquiring 31.45% of the shares of Supreme Energy Rajabasa held by French energy group ENGIE through its subsidiary Inpex Geothermal.

While the project is in the exploration stage, surface and geophysical surveys have indicated potential for geothermal resources at Rajabasa, said Inpex.

Inpex Geothermal also opened a representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 10, 2022. Inpex said it will more actively promote geothermal business in the country and surrounding areas.

This latest acquisition follows similar news of Inpex joining the Rantau Dedap and Muaralaboh geothermal projects, both in Indonesia. In early 2022, Inpex announced plans of expanding its geothermal portfolio in both Japan and Indonesia.

Indonesia seeks investors for giant geothermal energy resources

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest geothermal energy potential, is opening tenders seeking investors to develop this giant resource, as it aims to expand the use of renewable energy to meet its net zero goals.

Indonesia, which is the world’s second largest producer of geothermal energy after the US, is seeking billions of dollars of investment in the sector. The country has identified more than 300 sites across the archipelago, which has an estimated 23.7 GW of geothermal capacity.

