Equinor and RWE bosses take up senior posts at BP

London-listed supermajor BP (LON: BP) has kicked off 2023 with the announcement of two new senior appointments.

Gareth Burns and Giorgia Carchitto, formerly of Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and RWE (DE: RWEG) respectively, join BP at an “immensely exciting time” for the energy giant.

Gareth Burns

Mr Burns takes up the post of vice president of BP ventures.

Previously he led Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor’s corporate venture capital activities.

Before establishing Equinor Energy Ventures in 2016, Mr Burns was senior vice president for business development, and has almost 30 years of experience within the industry.

He has held various management positions throughout his career with the Oslo-listed firm, and has worked in all areas of the energy value chain.

Away from work, Mr Burns is a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, and has a BSc in actuarial mathematics and statistics from Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University.

Mr Burns said: “It’s an immensely exciting time to lead the team. Last year, BP announced five transition growth engines that will drive its transformation – bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewables and hydrogen – we will build our portfolio of promising start-ups within these areas as well as look into potential disruptive plays to complement these.”

Giorgia Carchitto

Meanwhile Ms Carchitto will take on the role of senior vice president, low carbon commercial assets at BP.

She joins the group from Germany’s RWE Renewables, where she was executive vice president for commercial assets and portfolio analysis.

There Ms Carchitto led multidisciplinary teams across continents, with a high-performance track record, as well as a sharp focus on diversity and inclusion.

Prior to joining RWE, she worked for Italian utilities giant Enel, and has more than 15 years expertise in commercial and trading roles from origination to commercial portfolio management and commercial strategies for auctions.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Ms Carchitto said: “As new year starts I am starting a new adventure at BP. I would like to sincerely thank RWE for the unbelievably amazing 12 years spent with fun, loads of successful projects and above all spent with a team of very experienced, respectful and driven people.”