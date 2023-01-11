Zafiro due to restart in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Zafiro due to restart in February

“Right now, we have close to 64 wells that need to be redrilled, and for this, we cannot find funds. A lot of infrastructure has been designed for a specific period and without funds, we are left with a lot of problems.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/01/2023, 12:21 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
FPSO Serpentina, offshore Equatorial Guinea
FPSO Serpentina, offshore Equatorial Guinea

ExxonMobil’s Zafiro project should resume production by the end of February, according to Equatorial Guinea’s energy minister.

Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, in conversation with the African Energy Chamber (AEC), said work was under way to reconnect wells that had been disconnected. This should allow production to restart next month.

Exxon shut production at Zafiro down in September, as water entered the floating production unit (FPU). While the FPU was offline, some production continued via the Serpentina FPSO and the Jade platform.

The US operator has said it is working on decommissioning on the field. The minister did not mention decommissioning plans, though, referencing instead “more drilling and more work”.

Obiang Lima was eager for companies to reinvest in Equatorial Guinea’s opportunities. The country has struggled to meet its OPEC quota because of a shortfall in investment.

“Any oil and gas producing country struggles with funding,” the minister said. “Right now, we have close to 64 wells that need to be redrilled, and for this, we cannot find funds. A lot of infrastructure has been designed for a specific period and without funds, we are left with a lot of problems.”

There is no shortage of oil, he said, just a difficulty with finding cash.

New investments

The Equatorial Guinea minister was talking during a roundtable session on the country, moderated by NJ Ayuk. Obiang Lima said there was a “new opportunity” for funding from the UK for investments in Africa.

The AEC is due to hold a reception in London at the end of this month.

“London, for many years, has been the single funding supplier for oil and gas in Africa. When we wanted to get money to drill, we went to London,” he said. “This does not only include oil but gas, and the UK is one of the main consumers of gas. To secure that resource, you need to provide the money for it.”

One project ripe for such development investment is Fortuna, an offshore gas find around which floating LNG (FLNG) plans have been discussed.

“We cannot just develop one resource without having a long-term view,” the minister said. “We have put people in place, but have decided to go back to the drawing room.”

Equatorial Guinea must “make sure we continue with exploration. Thereafter, we will once again revise the development. The government wants to make sure we can maximise development.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts