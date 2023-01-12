North Sea discovery gets multi-million barrel upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

North Sea discovery gets multi-million barrel upgrade

According to a recent contingent resources audit conducted by Gaffney, Cline and Associates, the Maria discovery in the North Sea has been found to hold up to 17.7 million barrels of oil and gas.
By Ryan Duff
12/01/2023, 12:54 pm
© Repsol Sinopec Resources UKPiper Bravo Covid
Piper Bravo

United Oil and Gas (LON: UOG) owns a 100% stake in the license of the Maria discovery which has possible reserves of 17.7 million barrels of oil and gas (mmboe), however, the research does indicate a best estimate of 10.2 mmboe.

This is an evaluation of contingent resources which are quantities of petroleum that are potentially recoverable, however, at present they are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable.

United had previously reported an estimation of 6 mmboe as a mid-case of recoverable resources at the Maria Discovery.

The latest research indicates that United’s initial estimation fell around 4 mmboe short of the mark.

© Supplied by Gaffney, Cline & Ass
Maria discovery

United chief executive, Brian Larkin, said: “The independent audit further validates the work produced by our inhouse technical team, providing an independent mid-case estimate of 10.2 mmboe contingent resources at the Maria discovery.

“The report highlights the value of our 100% interest in this late stage appraisal and development asset that has the potential to deliver significant near term value to our shareholders.

“We are making good progress on potential options to maximise shareholder value from this licence and will provide further updates in due course.”

United had previously been involved in plans to sell Maria to Quattro Energy in a £3.2 million deal but it was eventually called off in March after a series of delays and issues with Quattro’s fundraising process.

© Supplied by Gaffney, Cline & Ass
Maria discovery

Last year United indicated that it is looking to sell the development, stating that previous reports would “support the company in commercial discussions with interested parties”.

The P2519 license which Maria is under spans over 139 square miles in the UK North Sea and is located in the outer Moray Firth.

Previous reports stated that stockbrokers had placed a £33.5 million valuation on the oil discovery in the Central North Sea with estimates at the time saying that the discovery would hold 6 million barrels of recoverable oil, which is in line with the latest report’s best estimate.

The licence for the Maria North sea discovery is due to expire this year however, Optiva Securities had previously expected that Unite will move on to the next phase of development, by committing to a well, by that point in order to secure a two-year renewal.

