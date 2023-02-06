Rallying call as industry warns that 20% of UK subsea capability lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Rallying call as industry warns that 20% of UK subsea capability lost

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by CR0033766 Day one oNeil Gordon gives an address at Subsea Expo 2022. Pic: Wullie Marr
Neil Gordon gives an address at Subsea Expo 2022. Pic: Wullie Marr

The renowned UK subsea industry has lost 20% of its capability due to recent oil downturns, according to a membership body – and there’s an urgent need for joined-up thinking to deliver on the “tsunami” of energy transition opportunity ahead.

Neil Gordon, CEO of the Global Underwater Hub (GUH), said opportunities across oil and gas, decommissioning, offshore wind and areas like carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) are expected to “converge” around the same time in coming years.

That’s a “real positive and a danger as well” he warns, with the need for more strategic thinking on how to deploy the supply chain and develop the right industrial strategies.

“We’ve lost a significant amount over the years in the downturn of oil and gas, about 20% across the supply chain,” said Gordon, referring to a UK wide subsea capability since the major oil downturn of 2014/15.

“If we do not have a good supply chain sustained over the next 5 – 10 years in the hope of delivering an energy transition/ net zero, in opportunities like (the offshore wind leasing rounds) INTOG and ScotWind, when that energy transition picks up, and they’re looking for the expertise, we may not have that.

“So, we want to make sure we sustain that capability at a high level so we can make the energy transition. I talk about the dip in capability, and if we lose that then it’s difficult to get our capability back up to that level.”

Capitalise on opportunity for UK subsea

subsea uk © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Wullie M
Tech on display at Subsea Expo 2022.

Between the huge gigawatt-scale projects on the way, like those via the ScotWind leasing round, alongside billions of pounds of decommissioning work and new energies like hydrogen, Gordon says there’s “a tsunami of opportunities coming at us”.

“But we’re looking at it like ‘let’s do it all here, let’s catch it all’. We need to be much more strategic about looking where we can win and achieve real value to develop the technologies and the jobs, which will do a great job here domestically but also retain that international export leading position that we have.”

Although GUH members are making energy transition inroads, a major chunk have roots in and rely on oil and gas as a key business driver.

That comes as trade body OEUK confirmed in 2021 that some 30,000 industry jobs had been lost over the course of the Covid pandemic.

Freeports, policy, politics

What can industry and policymakers do about the incoming boom when there aren’t enough jobs to cover it? It goes back to the plea for joined-up thinking.

Gordon argues that discussions on investment take place at high-level, but UK plc but “forgot how to capitalise on the supply chain capability and first-mover advantage”.

“We really want to emphasise how important it is to have a good supply chain strategy for the industry as it makes all these changes.

“It’s an important thing, in the next 12-18 months, some major investments need to be made in the UK for things like vessels, factories and engineering capability to be able to deliver these projects.

subsea uk © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Wullie M
Subsea Expo 2023 is hoping to attract more than 6,000 visitors.

“Other parts of Europe, for example, have looked at the UK as a great investment opportunity from an industry-side. So that’s why we have some key organisations who have invested in capability and technology to invest in the UK.

“We, unfortunately, have focused an awful lot on the financial investment and forgot how to capitalise on the supply chain capability and first-mover advantage.”

Gordon will not be drawn on specific policies on north-east Scotland – an omission of freeport status from Holyrood and Westminster, an anti-oil Scottish energy strategy and other issues like support for CCUS.

Part of that, to be fair, is because GUH is a membership body across the UK across the country, more than just specific regions.

What governments can do is understand the challenges being faced and avoid “pigeon-holing” subsea as an “oil and gas” or a “renewables” industry – it’s all of the above plus more across areas also including aquaculture and defence.

Subsea: Into the Blue

All of this comes as GUH prepares to put on its annual “Subsea Expo” showcase at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on February 21 – 23.

Gordon hopes, with people moving around more freely now, well post-lockdown, to reach over 6,000 visitors this year, topping 2022’s 4,000+.

subsea uk © Supplied by Global Underwater Hu
Neil Gordon, CEO of GUH. Aberdeen.

Themed on “Into the Blue” it looks not only at the opportunities ahead but also the unknowns, symbolising the dark unknowable abyss, perhaps, but also, again, unknowns around the future energy transition.

“The new areas such as floating offshore wind / INTOG are probably the ones that are more tangible and visible.

“But there are also other areas like CCUS and hydrogen which we’re really not sure what the strategies are at a higher level and what that means for the supply chain.

“So, it’s a good opportunity to start looking at what those sectors mean for our sector in the underwater space and, indeed, which technologies and capabilities we have and how we can actually get after them.”

