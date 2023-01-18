Shell’s troubled Prelude LNG project restarts again in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell’s troubled Prelude LNG project restarts again in Australia

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's (LON:SHEL) Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) project off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has started loading, Refinitiv data shows.
By Energy Voice
18/01/2023, 2:44 am Updated: 18/01/2023, 2:45 am
Prelude is the largest offshore facility ever constructed.

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell’s (LON:SHEL) Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) project off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has started loading, Refinitiv data shows.

The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed, reported Reuters.

Gas output at the 3.6 million tonne per year Prelude FLNG facility was suspended in mid-December after a small fire. At the time, Shell gave no timeline for when the plant would restart but said the fire was much less serious than one that shut Prelude a year ago.

Prelude’s floating LNG vessel, the world’s largest, previously suffered a four-month shutdown because of a power failure in December 2021. Production was disrupted again in July last year by a workers strike, with output resuming in September

The outage last month came just after Prelude had resumed loading following roughly two months of maintenance. It marked another setback for the world’s biggest floating LNG plant, which has struggled with ongoing technical issues since it started in 2019.

Prelude FLNG is a floating liquefied natural gas platform built by a Technip–Samsung Consortium in South Korea for a joint venture between Shell, KOGAS, and Inpex.

