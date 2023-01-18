Shell’s troubled Prelude LNG project restarts again in Australia

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell’s (LON:SHEL) Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) project off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has started loading, Refinitiv data shows.

The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed, reported Reuters.

Gas output at the 3.6 million tonne per year Prelude FLNG facility was suspended in mid-December after a small fire. At the time, Shell gave no timeline for when the plant would restart but said the fire was much less serious than one that shut Prelude a year ago.

Prelude’s floating LNG vessel, the world’s largest, previously suffered a four-month shutdown because of a power failure in December 2021. Production was disrupted again in July last year by a workers strike, with output resuming in September

The outage last month came just after Prelude had resumed loading following roughly two months of maintenance. It marked another setback for the world’s biggest floating LNG plant, which has struggled with ongoing technical issues since it started in 2019.

Prelude FLNG is a floating liquefied natural gas platform built by a Technip–Samsung Consortium in South Korea for a joint venture between Shell, KOGAS, and Inpex.