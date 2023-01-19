Indonesia approves Eni’s $3.35 billion investment plan for Merakes gas to feed Bontang LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Indonesia approves Eni’s $3.35 billion investment plan for Merakes gas to feed Bontang LNG

Indonesia has approved a revised plan of development for Eni’s (MIL:ENI) Merakes and Merakes East gas fields with a total investment of $3.35 billion.
By Energy Voice
19/01/2023, 5:00 am Updated: 19/01/2023, 5:15 am
The Eni headquarters office building in Rome.

Indonesia has approved a revised plan of development for Eni’s (MIL:ENI) Merakes and Merakes East gas fields with a total investment of $3.35 billion.

Italy’s Eni and its partners – Neptune Energy and Pertamina – started producing from Merakes in April 2021. The project in the East Sepinggan Block, operated by Eni, supplies gas to the domestic market as well as the Bontang LNG export facility in East Kalimantan.

Eni estimates that the cost required to develop both fields is about $3.35 billion: $2.14 billion for the capital expenditure and $1.26 billion for the operation expenditure, according to the development plan, upstream regulator SKK Migas said earlier this week.

“The development of this field will provide additional reserves to ensure supply to the East Kalimantan System so that the Bontang LNG refinery can operate more optimally,” Dwi Soetjipto, the chairman of regulator SKK Migas, said in a statement.

Investment for Merakes was initially set at $1.3 billion with peak production at 368 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) and is managed under a gross-split contract agreement.

The new development plan could increase the project’s total production capacity to maximum 440 MMSCFD.

SKK Migas said the fields were expected to be onstream until 2032.

Eni has previously reported that reserves in the East Sepinggan Block could hit 2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Eni operates the East Sepinggan block with a 65% share on behalf of partners Neptune Energy (20%) and Indonesia’s Pertamina (15%).

