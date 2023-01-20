Oilfield giant SLB sees 83% earnings jump to $3.4bn in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oilfield giant SLB sees 83% earnings jump to $3.4bn in 2022

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB), formerly Schlumberger, has enjoyed a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion.
Allister Thomas
20/01/2023
© SchlumbergerSLB results
SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch

The Houston-headquartered firm, which has a number of locations in and around Aberdeen, described 2022 as a “remarkable year for SLB with great success”.

Revenue grew across all of the firms divisions, with “particularly strong service activity offshore and in the Middle East”.

Chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said international markets were impacted in the first half of 2022 by the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks, which “began to visibly inflect” in H2 and led to “full year revenue growth of 20%”.

SLB results © Supplied by SLB
Schlumberger rebranded to SLB last year.

Over 2022, revenues increased 23% year-on-year to $28.1bn, while income on a pre-tax basis increased from $2.3bn in 2021 to $4.2bn in ’22.

During Q4, the firm highlighted that it was awarded a four-year contract extension to continue support for the Equinor Mariner field in the UK North Sea for integrated drilling and well services.

The company noted other deals including a $1.4bn drilling fluid services framework agreement with ADNOC and an integrated drilling services deal with Sarawak Shell Berhad in Malaysia.

Outstanding year

2022 marked an increase in activity for the sector as markets reopened, and had particular note for SLB as it rebranded from Schlumberger.

The firm said the move was to symbolise its direction as a digital services provider for the energy transition – and to that end the firm opened a “one-stop shop” performance centre in Aberdeen in November.

A month prior, the firm announced a deal to acquire wellbore technology firm Gyrodata, which has offices in Houston and Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don. The deal is expected to close in Q1 this year.

‘Urgency’ for more energy investments globally

SLB said it “seized the growth cycle” in North America during 2022, capitalised on bottlenecks in the supply chain in international markets, and consolidated its “advantaged position” in Latin America and Africa.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said there’s a positive outlook heading into 2023, as the international energy agency predicts oil demand to grow by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2023.

slb results © Supplied by SLB
SLB opened its performance centre in Aberdeen in November.

He cited energy security as prompting “a sense of urgency to make further investments to ensure capacity expansion and diversity of supply. He also pointed to digital and decarbonisation project trends which could play to SLB’s benefit.

“Based on these factors, global upstream spending projections continue to trend positively. Activity growth is expected to be broad-based, marked by an acceleration in international basins.

“These positive activity dynamics will be amplified by higher service pricing and tighter service sector capacity. The impact of loosening COVID-19 restrictions and an earlier than expected reopening of China could support further upside potential over 2023.

“Overall, the combination of these effects will result in a very favourable mix for SLB with significant growth opportunities in our Core, Digital, and New Energy.

“We expect another year of very strong growth and margin expansion. We have a clear strategy, an advantaged portfolio, and the right team in place to drive our business forward. I look forward to another successful year for our customers and our shareholders.”

