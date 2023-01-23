Record orders crown a major restructuring year for Baker Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Record orders crown a major restructuring year for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) capped its big restructuring year of 2022 with “record” orders during Q4.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/01/2023, 1:37 pm Updated: 23/01/2023, 4:54 pm
© Supplied by Baker Hughesbaker hughes
A Baker Hughes oilfield services employee inspecting a drill bit

The oilfield services giant booked $8bn for the fourth quarter, up 20% year-on-year for orders during the same period in 2021, driven by its “extremely strong” Industrial and Energy Technology (IET) division in different markets.

Looking ahead, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said 2023 is expected to see “inflationary pressures” for global economies, but “deterioration” of oil and gas capacity is expected to drive demand.

The firm expects to return 60 – 80% of cash flow to shareholders next year through share buybacks and dividends.

Restructure

It comes after the firm said in September it would restructure its four business lines into two, in a bid to enhance profitability and grow.

Those changes, underway from October 2022, saw creation of its two new segments of IET and Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE).

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli confirmed “some” job losses at the time, but no details have been given on the impact on the UK.

Neil Saunders, the former executive vice president of oilfield equipment for Baker Hughes, left the company at the end of last year.

“2022 was an important year for Baker Hughes on a number of fronts,” said Simonelli, pointing to the re-shaping of the company’s divisions.

“This kicked off a major transformation effort across the organization, including key executive management changes, which will fundamentally improve the way the company operates.”

Baker Hughes posted adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.98bn, up 11% on 2021’s $2.68bn.

Revenues totalled $26.7bn for the year, up 24% on $21.6bn in 2021.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Baker Hughes said the global economy is expected to face challenges “under the weight of inflationary pressures and tightening monetary conditions”.

Simonelli said: “Despite recessionary pressures in some of the world’s largest economies, we maintain a positive outlook for the energy sector, given supply shortages appear likely to persist.

That said, a “deterioration” of oil and gas capacity is expected to drive demand.

“With years of under investment now being amplified by recent geopolitical factors, global spare capacity for oil and gas has deteriorated and will likely require years of investment growth to meet forecasted future demand.”

One of the four “key areas” Baker Hughes will focus on is generating free cash flow and returning “60 to 80%” to shareholders through a combination of dividends and opportunistic share buybacks.

The firm has major operations in north-east Scotland, including a subsea centre of excellence in Montrose.

