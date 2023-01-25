Bigger Faster Better #5: onshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. 'Menu' icon A 'hamburger' menu icon. 'Close' icon An 'x' icon, denoting a closing action. 'Previous Arrow' icon A left-facing navigation arrow icon. 'Next Arrow' icon A right-facing navigation arrow icon. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Podcast

Bigger Faster Better #5: onshore wind

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Episode 5

The UK’s offshore wind plans tend to hog the limelight, but onshore wind can also play a part in achieving the net zero goal of 2050.

Onshore wind had been on an upwards trajectory until 2015, when the government changed the rules and gave more powers to communities. As a result, in England and Wales, progress has been slow in the subsequent years.

There is some new political support for change, though, driven not least by the energy crisis linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of the early challenges for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came in November when a consortium of Conservative MPs – including the other two prime ministers that served in 2022 – came out in favour of relaxing the rules.

Despite these changes, there remains an ambivalence in government over this support. While England and Wales have been challenging, Scotland has been much more welcoming.

SSE director for onshore renewables Finlay McCutcheon, speaking on the recent episode of the Bigger Faster Better podcast said the policy environment in Scotland was more welcoming, highlighting the role of communities.

“We definitely see local support for onshore wind because communities, particularly in rural areas, have seen the benefit of what is now millions of pounds of community benefits from the industry.”

England, given its population density, will always pose greater challenges in terms of finding space for turbines and bringing local communities along, he said.

Industry polling does demonstrate higher levels of support for new onshore wind construction, though. A recent poll showed 79% of people supporting such developments, while only 4% oppose it.

Political support

“If the overall aim is to deliver net zero at the lowest cost to the consumer, why wouldn’t you be using onshore wind more than we currently are?” asked Womble Bond Dickinson partner Chris Towner, speaking on the podcast.

This political uncertainty extends into the windfall tax. Towner said these were designed to provide allowances to offset capital expenditure for North Sea oil and gas projects.

“You might actually see relatively low amounts of windfall tax being paid by some of the large North Sea developers,” he said. There are no such allowances for electricity generators, who also face these windfall taxes.

This brings to the fore questions around the competition for investment, between fossil fuels and renewables.

The events of 2022 served as a dramatic reminder of how exposed Europe is to imported energy, McCutcheon said. “The case for indigenous energy has increased very significantly.”

The anti-onshore renewables movement in England in particular has been “extreme”, he continued, and lagging wider European support for renewables.

Grid connections

Building generation closer to demand is an attractive proposition as it avoids much of the challenge around building new grid connections. An offshore wind farm in the North Sea may require 25% of its budget to go on grid costs, Towner said.

Furthermore, while there is less community disquiet over offshore wind turbines, there are challenges around the onshore infrastructure required to support these.

As such, offshore wind does not stand up as a panacea to the UK’s energy challenges. “Onshore wind is clearly a firmly established technology these days and so therefore should be more investable.”

McCutcheon agreed that while offshore wind developments may take 10 years – or more – onshore projects would move much faster.

To listen to the episode, please follow this link.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts