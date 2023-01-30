Shell to combine business units as Sawan shakes up top team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell to combine business units as Sawan shakes up top team

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/01/2023, 7:27 am Updated: 30/01/2023, 7:40 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergShell executive committee
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Oil and gas giant Shell (LON: SHEL) has announced plans to shrink its executive committee in a bid to simplify “how the organisation works”.

Expected to take effect on July 1, the London-listed company’s board will reduce from nine to seven members as it seeks to improve performance and deliver the powering progress strategy.

Under the changes, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream businesses will be combined to form a new integrated gas and upstream directorate.

It ill be led by current upstream director, Zoe Yujnovich.

Shell’s downstream business will be combined with renewables and energy solutions to form a new downstream and renewables directorate, headed up by current downstream director, Huibert Vigeveno.

© Supplied by Shell
Shell strategy, sustainability and corporate relations director, Ed Daniels.

Separately, the strategy, sustainability and corporate relations (SSCR) directorate will be discontinued.

Its lead Ed Daniels will step down from the executive committee effective from July 1, and leave group service thereafter.

Shell has thanked Mr Daniels for “distinguished service over more than 34 years and wish him well for the future”.

Strategy will be brought together with new business development and, alongside sustainability, will report direct to Sinead Gorman, chief financial officer.

The aim is to enable more streamlined planning and better capital allocation decisions.

Corporate relations will report direct to chief executive Wael Sawan, who took over the reins from Ben van Beurden at the start of the year.

Wael Sawan shell © Shell
Wael Sawan

This announcement comes ahead of the publication of Shell’s full year results for 2022 on Thursday.

Mr Sawan said: “I’m making these changes as part of Shell’s natural, and continuous, evolution. Our core purpose is to provide energy to our customers, safely and profitably, while helping them, and us, to decarbonise.

“I believe that fewer interfaces mean greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors.

“Shell is a great company and we’re changing to ensure we become a great investment too. Simplifying how the organisation works, in pursuit of higher performance, is critical to achieving that.”

Last week Shell raised questions about the future of its energy supply business, which employs thousands of people in the UK.

Shell said it will launch a “strategic review” of Shell Energy, including its operations in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

Launched in 2008 as First Utility and bought a decade later by the oil major, Shell Energy employs around 2,000 people in the UK.

It supplies energy to around 1.4 million homes across the country and broadband to around half a million customers.

