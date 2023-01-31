Bilfinger staff on Ithaca platforms may strike following rota issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Bilfinger staff on Ithaca platforms may strike following rota issues

By Ryan Duff
31/01/2023, 12:00 pm Updated: 31/01/2023, 3:15 pm
© Bilfinger SalamisBilfinger strikes

Billfinger staff that are stationed on Ithaca Energy assets are in contact with unions over potential strike action as they look to change how they are paid.

Offshore workers employed by the energy services firm want to move to salaries in order to avoid employees going for weeks without pay in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Bilfinger allegedly snubbed the request because it would be too complex for payroll staff to make the changes, but there are claims the real reason is that the company doesn’t want to pay for someone to process wages.

It is understood that Unions have gotten involved and crunch talks will be held with Unite Bilfinger branch representatives tomorrow, potentially paving the way for industrial action.

A spokesperson for Bilfinger UK said: “We can confirm that we’re consulting with 43 employees on moving to a 2-3 rota, which is widely seen across the offshore sector as the preferred rota option.

“We refute the allegation that we won’t move to a salary model due to payroll complexity or staffing.

“The vast majority of our offshore workforce are paid weekly, and our current approach of operating a weekly payroll means our employees benefit from accessing their benefits and allowances on a weekly basis, as opposed to monthly.”

One Unite the Union spokesperson said: “I’ve been made aware that there is growing unrest offshore and this will likely lead to legal industrial action ballots taking place in the future.”

There is a meeting scheduled between Bilfinger and Unite on Wednesday, February 1 and 1 pm.

Unite says that no industrial action notice has been served to the Germany-based engineering firm as of yet.

However, it will provide updates following the scheduled meeting between the two parties.

Last year saw many Bilfinger staff across various North Sea installations downing tools in a series of wildcat strikes, in what was described by some at the time as a “wage revolution“.

Following this, the German firm signed up for the Energy Services Agreement, an Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) initiative.

The Energy Services Agreement is an employment agreement that sets base terms and conditions for thousands of employees working offshore in the UK and aims to promote fairness and stability and to create a sustainable foundation for employees, employers, and operators in the UK offshore energy industry.

Ithaca has been asked for comment.

