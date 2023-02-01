AquaTerra announce the appointment of multiple senior roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

AquaTerra announce the appointment of multiple senior roles

By Ryan Duff
01/02/2023, 7:23 am Updated: 01/02/2023, 9:31 am
© Supplied by AquaTerraLeft to right, Charlie Cameron (Managing Director of Training), Peter Robinson (Chairman position on the AquaTerra Group Board of Directors) and Stephen Taylor (Managing Director of the Integrated Services business).
The Aberdeenshire-based Integrated Services and Training provider, AquaTerra Group, has announced appointments to two senior roles as the firm looks to grow.

Peter Robinson, previously Managing Director of AquaTerra Group, will move to the Chairman position on the AquaTerra Group Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Stephen Taylor has also been promoted to the position of Managing Director of the Integrated Services business, and Charlie Cameron will assume the Managing Director role for the Training business.

Mr Taylor began his AquaTerra career as Manager of the Engineering Projects division, taking on the role of Engineering Director in 2018.

After leading the engineering and projects teams as Technical Director between 2021 and 2023, Stephen approaches the Managing Director role with knowledge of the business and a wealth of technical and leadership expertise.

Stephen Taylor said: “I am grateful to Pete and the Board of Directors for my appointment as Managing Director of AquaTerra.

“Over the last six years, we have delivered so many interesting and challenging projects, as well as over £1M investment in acquisition and development of industry-leading technology such as AquaCLAM and AquaShim.

“I am looking forward to supporting the operations team and focusing more of my time on guiding the company through the years ahead.

I believe that we are in a great position as a business and over recent years, we have built the strongest operations team I have seen in my time with the company.

“With an ambitious growth target set out, I am excited about helping to build a healthy, profitable future for AquaTerra and our people.”

Charlie Cameron, Managing Director of Training said: “AquaTerra is a well-known, trusted training partner, upskilling approximately 10,000 professionals from across the energy, food and drink, transport manufacturing and construction industries every year in multiple disciplines that we are uniquely positioned to deliver.

“After five years in a Group role and on the back of significant contract wins for the Training team, I am really looking forward to focussing on the training business and driving growth in the future.”

Mr Robinson added: “As Directors Charlie and Steve have been instrumental in guiding AquaTerra through the last few years, so they’re perfectly placed and ready to lead the company and team through growth and transition.

“All three of us see this as an exciting opportunity and my role as Chairman will be to support Charlie and Steve realise their ambitions and aspirations across the training and energy sectors respectively, both at home and internationally.”

Tags

