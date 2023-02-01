AquaTerra announce the appointment of multiple senior roles

The Aberdeenshire-based Integrated Services and Training provider, AquaTerra Group, has announced appointments to two senior roles as the firm looks to grow.

Peter Robinson, previously Managing Director of AquaTerra Group, will move to the Chairman position on the AquaTerra Group Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Stephen Taylor has also been promoted to the position of Managing Director of the Integrated Services business, and Charlie Cameron will assume the Managing Director role for the Training business.

Mr Taylor began his AquaTerra career as Manager of the Engineering Projects division, taking on the role of Engineering Director in 2018.

After leading the engineering and projects teams as Technical Director between 2021 and 2023, Stephen approaches the Managing Director role with knowledge of the business and a wealth of technical and leadership expertise.

Stephen Taylor said: “I am grateful to Pete and the Board of Directors for my appointment as Managing Director of AquaTerra.

“Over the last six years, we have delivered so many interesting and challenging projects, as well as over £1M investment in acquisition and development of industry-leading technology such as AquaCLAM and AquaShim.

“I am looking forward to supporting the operations team and focusing more of my time on guiding the company through the years ahead.

I believe that we are in a great position as a business and over recent years, we have built the strongest operations team I have seen in my time with the company.

“With an ambitious growth target set out, I am excited about helping to build a healthy, profitable future for AquaTerra and our people.”

Charlie Cameron, Managing Director of Training said: “AquaTerra is a well-known, trusted training partner, upskilling approximately 10,000 professionals from across the energy, food and drink, transport manufacturing and construction industries every year in multiple disciplines that we are uniquely positioned to deliver.

“After five years in a Group role and on the back of significant contract wins for the Training team, I am really looking forward to focussing on the training business and driving growth in the future.”

Mr Robinson added: “As Directors Charlie and Steve have been instrumental in guiding AquaTerra through the last few years, so they’re perfectly placed and ready to lead the company and team through growth and transition.

“All three of us see this as an exciting opportunity and my role as Chairman will be to support Charlie and Steve realise their ambitions and aspirations across the training and energy sectors respectively, both at home and internationally.”