Ancala Midstream appoints Shell veteran as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Ancala Midstream appoints Shell veteran as new CEO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/02/2023, 2:57 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Ancala Midstream CEO
Ancala Midstream

North Sea infrastructure operator Ancala Midstream (AMAL) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Alexis Fletcher takes up the role with immediate effect, having built up “extensive knowledge and experience” of the UK and international upstream and LNG energy industry.

He joins AMAL from Dragon LNG where he served as managing director, seconded from Shell (LON: SHEL), where he spent over two decades.

Mr Fletcher takes over from Jim Halliday who has stepped down as CEO after five years in the job.

© Supplied by Big Partnership
Alexis Fletcher.

Mr Halliday took charge of AMAL in 2017 following its acquisition of the SAGE Terminal, SAGE pipeline and Beryl pipeline.

Under his tenure the company moved through a “critical stage of its evolution”, laying a “strong foundation for the business to meet the requirements of co-owners, customers and stakeholders”.

Mr Fletcher said: “AMAL is a leading midstream company managing critical energy infrastructure for an expanding customer base. I am excited to work with the team to continue to deliver exemplary service for our co-owners and customers while playing an increasingly critical role in the UK’s energy transition.”

Lee Mellor, partner at Ancala Partners said, “Having worked with Alexis in his role as CEO of Dragon LNG, where he oversaw the safe operation of the plant and led major initiatives including a plant turnaround and development of onsite renewable generation capacity, we are delighted he is now joining AMAL to lead the business’ continued growth.

“On behalf of the AMAL board, I would like to thank Jim Halliday for his significant contribution to the company over the past six years.”

Ancala Midstream acquired 100% of SAGE North Sea Limited (SNSL), which held Apache’s 30.28% share of SAGE pipeline and terminal and 60.58% of the Beryl Pipeline in 2017.

SNSL operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ancala Midstream.

The SAGE system comprises a 323-kilometre, 30-inch bore pipeline and a gas processing terminal.

Gas is transported through the SAGE pipeline and processed in the SAGE terminal from multiple fields across the UK and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea.

The SAGE terminal also processes gas received by way of the Britannia pipeline which serves the Britannia field and its satellites.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts