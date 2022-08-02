Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

Ancala Midstream marks 30 years since start-up of SAGE pipeline system

Ancala Midstream, the operator of major North Sea infrastructure, is celebrating three decades of supplying gas to UK homes.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/08/2022, 5:13 pm Updated: 02/08/2022, 5:34 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Ancala Midstream SAGE system
The SAGE terminal is based at St Fergus, near Peterhead, in Aberdeenshire.

Ancala Midstream, the operator of major North Sea infrastructure, is celebrating three decades of supplying gas to UK homes.

It is 30 years to the day since first gas flowed through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) pipeline system into the National Grid.

The strategic infrastructure provides up to 15% of the UK’s domestic gas supply on any day, providing enough to heat around 5 million households.

And there are plans to use the pipeline system to help deliver on the government’s net zero targets.

On the August 2, 1992, the SAGE pipeline was commissioned.

Gas flowed from the terminal, located at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, into the National Grid, supplying numerous homes.

Three decades later, and the SAGE system continues to transport and process gas from the UK and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea.

Ancala operates the SAGE terminal pipeline with a 30% share, alongside Harbour Energy (19.7%) and Brae Group (50%).

Brae Group consists of TAQA, Sprit Energy and NEO.

The 200-mile system serves the UK hubs at Beryl, Britannia, Golden Eagle and Scott, while in Norwegian waters, Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Rolvsnes and Ivar Aasen.

Cnooc Harbour NEO Waldorf © Supplied by CNOOC
The Golden Eagle platform.

Jim Halliday, chief executive of Ancala Midstream, which operates the system, said: “The SAGE System remains a vital component of the UK’s energy security.  We strongly believe in the future potential of SAGE and will continue to provide secure services to its current and future customer base for the next 20 years.

“The role of gas infrastructure in enabling the transition to low emission energy is evidenced by the role the SAGE System will play in the Scottish Cluster as a potential provider of CO2 removal and ancillary services. A project to remove CO2 from the gas supply at SAGE has already been recognised by the UK Government as being eligible for future support.  While these options develop, Ancala Midstream will continue to provide the UK with vital gas supplies and continue to seek ways to further reduce our environmental footprint.

“Ancala Midstream as SAGE operator and on behalf of the other SAGE owners, would like to thank all the staff and contractors who have worked on the system over the last 30 years, ensuring its continued safe and reliable operation.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts