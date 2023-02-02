More climate litigation coming for directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

More climate litigation coming for directors

“Personal claims against directors may be a potential area of growth. Directors will have to take the threat seriously, as they have an impact on their professional and personal lives,” Calvert warned.   
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/02/2023, 3:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GreenpeaceShell Brent Decom
Protests at Shell Brent field in the North Sea

Companies are likely to face increasing litigation over their responses to climate change, warned a Bracewell partner this week, suggesting directors may be at the sharp end of the move.

“I expect more litigation relating to ESG disclosures and claims seeking to make individuals personally liable,” said Alistair Calvert at a media roundtable this week.

He cited ClientEarth’s case targeting the board of Shell. The accusations allege the directors have failed to properly prepare for the energy transition.

“The accusation is of a failing to adopt a climate change strategy that is in line with the Paris Agreement,” Calvert said. “These will be hard cases to win, but one reason they are brought is to generate publicity.”

Companies face such lawsuits as a matter of course. Attempting to hold directors liable directly for actions is a new development.

“Personal claims against directors may be a potential area of growth. Directors will have to take the threat seriously, as they have an impact on their professional and personal lives,” Calvert warned.

Regulators

Another area ripe for litigation is on greenwashing cases. Calvert cited the recent case against Santos and its stated ambitions to reach net zero by 2040.

While such cases tend to be driven by activist groups, regulators are also taking action. The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) Green Claims Code and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) are “also cracking down on misleading environmental claims in adverts”, Calvert said.

Global Witness has filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Shell’s claims. Shell claims to spend 12% of its annual expenditure on renewables and energy solutions. Global Witness has said the true figure is only 1.5%.

Much of Shell’s spending in this area goes to “investments in climate-wrecking gas”, the NGO said.

As such, it said, the SEC must investigate. The agency should determine whether Shell’s plans have “violated relevant US securities laws”. If need be, the SEC should “impose fines and to prohibit Shell from further violations”.

Climate is a particular risk for Shell investors, Global Witness said. Misstating investments in renewable energy would be to mislead those investors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts