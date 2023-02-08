Chevron to spend $26m on Australian CCS research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Chevron to spend $26m on Australian CCS research

By Energy Voice
08/02/2023, 2:37 am Updated: 08/02/2023, 2:38 am
© BloombergChevron record profits
Attendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will contribute a combined A$38 million (US$26.4 million) to carbon capture and storage (CCS) research projects in Western Australia and Victoria, advancing knowledge of the critical emissions technology for a lower carbon future.

Of the total contribution, A$22 million has been committed to the Barrow Dampier CCS Regional Study, which is led by global technology company Schlumberger, known as SLB, and supports a three-dimensional seismic and storage assessment to identify new CCS opportunities in the Carnarvon basin, offshore Western Australia, reported Chevron.

Chevron said it has also committed $16 million to support development of new infrastructure at the Otway International Test Centre in Victoria. The project, which is managed by Australian carbon capture and storage (CCS) research organisation, CO2CRC, will enable testing of carbon dioxide migration and validation of new modelling techniques that could improve storage processes in future CCS projects.

Chevron Australia general manager asset development Michelle LaPoint said the company was committed to advancing the deployment of CCS technology in Australia.

“Chevron has decades of operational experience, a proven track record of carbon-capture projects and is already deploying CCS technologies in locations across the globe, including at Gorgon in Western Australia, one of the world’s largest integrated CCS projects,” LaPoint said.

“Our experience continues to reaffirm our confidence in the emissions reduction opportunities of CCS and we’re proud to support SLB and CO2CRC in projects that will advance research into this critical technology.”

CO2CRC CEO Dr Matthias Raab welcomed Chevron’s investment.

“The funding provided by Chevron, a Foundation Member of CO2CRC, ensures that The Otway International Test Centre remains as critical national research infrastructure for applied research into CCS, an essential low emission technology that will support Australia’s energy transition towards net zero,” Dr Raab said.

When completed, the two projects will satisfy Chevron’s expenditure commitments under a Good Standing Agreement entered into by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd and the Joint Authority for the Commonwealth/South Australia offshore area with respect to Exploration Permits EPP44 and EPP45 in the Great Australian Bight.

