Scottish researchers use AI to slash CCS system modelling time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Scottish researchers use AI to slash CCS system modelling time

Researchers at Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University use AI to cut carbon capture and storage modelling from 100 days to 24 hours.
By Mathew Perry
14/05/2024, 12:01 am
© Shutterstock / Dmitry KovalchukListicle: the top 10 projects in Europe’s CCS pipeline

Researchers at a Scottish university have made a breakthrough in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology which could significantly accelerate the development of the nascent sector.

Scientists at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University used artificial intelligence (AI) to slash the time required to model a CCS system from 100 days to just 24 hours.

Funded by £2.5 million from UK Research and Innovation, the ECO-AI project team hopes to reduce the time and costs associated with developing industrial CCS projects.

To do this, ECO-AI aims to “develop energy-efficient solvents for CO2 capture followed by permanent storage of captured CO2 into geological storage sites, using various AI techniques”.

The AI research also seeks to address the financial implications of CCS deployment for businesses and for policy makers.

The university said the researchers hope the project will show how bespoke technologies can “enable CCS to be a viable economic option for traditional industries wanting to decarbonise”.

The project is being led by the university’s net zero research institute iNetZ+, in partnership with Imperial College London.

iNetZ+ data and artificial intelligence research leader Professor Ahmed H. Elsheikh said the ECO-AI project is focused on AI algorithms for hard to decarbonise industries like steel, cement and chemicals production.

“Our research has the ability to really advance existing scientific research streams to source suitable options for safe storage of CO2 without consuming too much energy and without the need to deploy expensive and often time-consuming exploratory investigations,” he said.

© Supplied by Hot Tin Roof
Heriot-Watt University Professor Ahmed H. Elsheikh, leader of the data and artificial intelligence research theme at iNetZ+

Professor Elsheikh said the team is confident its research and collaboration with industry can have a “profound impact” on the net zero transition.

Carbon capture and storage

The UK government is investing close to £20 billion in developing a CCS industry as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Central to these plans is the formation of ‘clusters’ around heavy industrial emitters, and then transporting captured CO2 to offshore storage sites as part of projects like HyNet and Acorn CCS.

However, the UK government’s strategy has been criticised by organisations like Carbon Tracker, which it said risks locking consumers into a “high-cost, fossil-based future”.

Rising costs for the technology have reportedly led the UK government to consider delaying support for some carbon capture projects.

 

Recommended for you

Tags