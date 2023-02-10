China scouts for LNG in risk to gas market’s delicate balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China scouts for LNG in risk to gas market’s delicate balance

By Bloomberg
10/02/2023, 12:42 am
© Photographer: VCG/Getty Images AAn LNG import terminal at Tianjin in China
China is looking for shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into next summer, a move which could tighten global supply and steal shipments away from Europe.

State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. is looking to purchase LNG shipments from June 2023 to June 2024, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Cnooc didn’t specify how many shipments it is seeking to buy, but noted that suppliers must offer at least one cargo for winter delivery, the traders said.

Cnooc’s move comes as China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer. Traders are anticipating LNG purchases to increase.

China’s potential return to the market could curb the availability of the fuel for Europe, where supplies are expected to remain tight next winter. The Asian nation’s LNG imports slumped roughly 20% last year due to virus restrictions and high prices, freeing shipments to other markets.

Cnooc released a similar tender in December, resulting in the purchase of a handful of shipments for 2023 delivery. While the cargoes comprised only a fraction of the country’s total fuel demand, it was still one of China’s largest spot purchases in the past year.

