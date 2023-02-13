Russia blames US for Nord Stream blasts, threatens consequences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia blames US for Nord Stream blasts, threatens consequences

By Bloomberg
13/02/2023, 6:56 am
© Source: Swedish Coast Guard/GettGas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022 Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images
Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022 Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images

Russia blamed the US for explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines and warned of a response from Moscow, after an American investigative journalist published an article alleging the Biden administration had attacked the gas transportation network.

“Our assumption was that the US and several NATO allies were involved in this disgusting crime,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on Thursday, saying the report by Seymour Hersh wasn’t a surprise for Russia. Ryabkov threatened unspecified “consequences” for Washington, the state RIA Novosti news service reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously accused the US and its allies of organizing September’s blasts without offering evidence. President Joe Biden flatly denied US responsibility, telling reporters to “just don’t listen to what Putin is saying.”

A Swedish investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines across the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia detected residue of explosives and concluded that “grievous sabotage” caused the breakage, the country’s security service reported in November.

