Conservative MP calls for Sunak to reverse IR35 reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Conservative MP calls for Sunak to reverse IR35 reforms

By Ryan Duff
13/02/2023, 2:17 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaRedwood IR35
Conservative MP Sir John Redwood slams IR35 legislation

Conservative backbencher Sir John Redwood has called for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reverse the “very bad deal” IR35 is bringing to self-employed workers.

Appearing on Sky News over the weekend, Redwood said: “I think, first of all, the self-employed are getting a very bad deal.

“I think we should reverse the 2017 and 2021 changes to so-called IR35. We want to promote more self-employment – make it easier for people to get into self-employment.

“That is the quickest way to expand capacity.

“Then I think we need to look at business taxes. I don’t think the Corporation Tax delayed increase will raise the money The Treasury and the OBR think it will.

“All the evidence is, in the past, when Conservative governments have had the courage to cut the Corporation Tax rate – never a popular move – it raises more money.”

The highly controversial changes to off-payroll working tax rules came into force in 2012, with a year’s delay due to Covid-19.

The legislation mans medium to large-scale businesses are responsible for determining the IR35 status of contractors they hire.

The reform was set to be repealed as part of the mini-Budget in September 2022, before the plans were abandoned by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

IR35 insurer Qdos has welcomed calls from Sir John to reverse the off-payroll working rules,

The he firm’s chief executive, Seb Maley, said: “Millions will welcome Sir John Redwood’s comments. Whichever way you look at it, IR35 reform has damaged flexible working in the UK,” Mr Maley said, “It’s made it harder to work self-employed and harder for businesses to engage these workers – at a time when the economy desperately needs the skills and flexibility of independent workers.

Reversing IR35 reform would be the fair and logical thing to do

“Rishi Sunak himself saw through IR35 reform in the private sector when Chancellor. So he’s no stranger to this legislation, nor the challenges it has created. Reversing IR35 reform would be the fair and logical thing to do.

“However, when it comes to IR35, the government has anything but fair and logical. Its head has been buried in the sand for years.”

Earlier this year, Qdos released the finding of a survey that showed that despite the rising cost of fuel bills, more than one-third of contractors say IR35 is higher on their list of concerns.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts