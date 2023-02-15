Norweigan energy braces itself as Russian spy activity predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norweigan energy braces itself as Russian spy activity predicted

By Ryan Duff
15/02/2023, 11:45 am Updated: 15/02/2023, 12:24 pm
© Supplied by ForsvaretNorwegian Air Force F-35 jets pass a platform on the Norwegian continental shelf.
Norwegian Air Force F-35 jets pass a platform on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Norweigan police agency has predicted an increase in Russian spy activity targeted at the country’s energy sector.

The police agency in Norway, the PST, believes this increase comes from a need for information becoming greater due to the “deteriorating relations between Norway and Russia.”

Norwegian politics is also a potential target as well as the country’s armed forces, the PST National Threat Assessment 2023 outlines.

The authorities write: “as Norway is a member of NATO, Norwegian and Allied activities and their presence in Norway will inevitably be important intelligence targets for Russia.”

On the energy front, hydrocarbons and renewables are at risk of future intelligence-gathering operations, Norway’s police predict.

“Russia will try to gather intelligence about most aspects of Norway’s oil, gas and energy sector,” writes the PST.

However, these efforts will more than likely be intelligence-gathering exercises as the PST believes “It is unlikely that Russia will carry out an act of sabotage on Norwegian territory in 2023.”

The Norwegian authorities point to Russia’s “ambitions to exert pressure on European energy security” since its invasion of Ukraine as a reason to believe that the country would turn to espionage.

In October last year Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, called for support from NATO navies as fears around drone sightings near offshore platforms grew.

This news arrived as reports of the Norwegian armed forces raising readiness to protect energy links surfaced.

At the time Mr Store said: “The increased tension means that we are more exposed to threats, intelligence and influence.”

“That makes it necessary for all NATO countries to be more vigilant, including Norway,” he said, adding that there are “no indications that Russia will expand its warfare to other countries.”

