Norway calls for NATO support amid offshore drone fears

Norway’s prime minister is calling for support from NATO navies as fears around drone sightings near offshore platforms grow.

Jonas Gahr Store has asked for help from the UK, France and Germany amid heightening political tensions in Europe.

It has been previously reported that Norwegian authorities were investigating after accounts of an unidentified drone flying over a gas plant in the south-west of the country.

As the country is quickly taking over as Europe’s leading gas supplier following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are concerns that Russia may be trying to target Norway’s offshore facilities.

Espionage, sabotage and intimidation are listed amongst the reasons why the Kremlin may be behind the drone activity in Norwegian waters.

Earlier this month police official Kjetil Lussand told Reuters: “Police responded to find the drone and find the operator. They did not find them. We have no suspects and no arrests have been made.”

Norwegian police have already taken into custody a 51-year-old Russian man after he was observed taking photos near Tromso airport.

The Scandinavian country has increased military presence around key oil and gas assets after multiple unnamed drone sightings last month.

This comes soon after the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic sea.

The Nord Stream pipelines appear to have since stopped leaking, according to the Danish Energy Agency, siggesting the gas blowout from the lines has ended.

The US and Russia have accused each other of being behind this with the Kremlin requesting the Security Council meet to discuss the events.