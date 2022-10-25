Norway calls for NATO support amid offshore drone fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Norway calls for NATO support amid offshore drone fears

Norway's prime minister is calling for support from NATO navies as fears around drone sightings near offshore platforms grow.
By Ryan Duff
25/10/2022, 10:42 am Updated: 25/10/2022, 11:51 am
© Supplied by ONS/ KRAFFTWORKNorway Drone
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store

Norway's prime minister is calling for support from NATO navies as fears around drone sightings near offshore platforms grow.

Jonas Gahr Store has asked for help from the UK, France and Germany amid heightening political tensions in Europe.

It has been previously reported that Norwegian authorities were investigating after accounts of an unidentified drone flying over a gas plant in the south-west of the country.

As the country is quickly taking over as Europe’s leading gas supplier following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are concerns that Russia may be trying to target Norway’s offshore facilities.

Espionage, sabotage and intimidation are listed amongst the reasons why the Kremlin may be behind the drone activity in Norwegian waters.

Earlier this month police official Kjetil Lussand told Reuters: “Police responded to find the drone and find the operator. They did not find them. We have no suspects and no arrests have been made.”

Norwegian police have already taken into custody a 51-year-old Russian man after he was observed taking photos near Tromso airport.

The Scandinavian country has increased military presence around key oil and gas assets after multiple unnamed drone sightings last month.

This comes soon after the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic sea.

The Nord Stream pipelines appear to have since stopped leaking, according to the Danish Energy Agency, siggesting the gas blowout from the lines has ended.

The US and Russia have accused each other of being behind this with the Kremlin requesting the Security Council meet to discuss the events.

