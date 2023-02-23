Eni becomes latest oil giant to post record results with 2022 profits of £18bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Eni becomes latest oil giant to post record results with 2022 profits of £18bn

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/02/2023, 7:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergThe ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Eni (NYSE: ENI) is toasting a set of “excellent financial and operating results” after a year in which it ensured “the security and stability of energy supplies” to Europe.

In its full-year set of financials, the Italian supermajor posted a 111% increase in adjusted operating profit, from £8.4 billion in 2021, to around £18bn for 2022.

That’s a record for the group, which has become the latest oil and gas giant to publish milestone results on the back of the return to buoyant commodity prices.

Tax wise, the group handed over around £7.6bn, including £176 million as part of the energy profits levy.

Adding the solidarity contribution enacted in Italy and Germany of about £1.5bn, the total accrued fiscal take was over £9bn, nearly 50% of Eni’s pre-tax profit.

The company’s full year takings were driven “by a strong performance” of its “E&P, GGP and R&M businesses”.

Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “In 2022, Eni was not only engaged in progressing its sustainable energy transition goals, but also in ensuring the security and stability of energy supplies to Italy and Europe, building up a diversified geographic mix of energy sources.

Man in jacket gesticulates © Supplied by Eni
Picture shows; Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. Rome, Italy. Supplied by Eni Date; 12/10/2018

“The Company delivered excellent financial and operating results while contributing to the stability of energy supplies to Italy and Europe and progressing its decarbonization plans.

“During the year, we were able to finalize agreements and activities to fully replace Russian gas by 2025, leveraging our strong relationships with producing states and fast-track development approach to ramp-up volumes from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar.

“The recently signed deal with Libya’s NOC on the A&E Structures development and exploration successes off Cyprus, Egypt and Norway will further strengthen our integrated supply diversification.

“This prompt reaction to the gas crisis and the integration with the E&P activities were important driver of the performance of our GGP business, which was able to ensure its supply commitments through different sources.”

Eni added around 750 million barrels of oil equivalent of new resources to its reserve base last year, as it continued the “delivery of outstanding exploration performance”.

The group also made “significant progress” in pursuing its “distinctive satellite model of creating dedicated entities capable of independently accessing capital markets” to fund their growth and to achieve their full value.

Plenitude, Eni’s green energy division has also “substantially grown its renewable capacity”, with a number of acquisitions settled.

Mr Descalzi said: “Plenitude reached a renewable capacity of 2.2 GW, doubling last year level, and together with our newly established Eni Sustainable Mobility will continue to progress our plans to zeroing customers’ emissions.

“This new entity, leveraging our strong biofuels footprint will offer increasingly decarbonized mobility solutions to customers in Italy and Europe. While market conditions were clearly supportive, our 2022 financial results were underpinned by capital and cost discipline, operating performance and by effective risk management of price volatility and supply tightness.”

