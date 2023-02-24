Shell seeks ‘problem solver in chief’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell seeks ‘problem solver in chief’

Sawan chose to cut the size of the executive committee in January, from nine members to seven.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 9:45 am
© ShellStability Shell
Wael Sawan

New Shell CEO Wael Sawan will appoint a chief of staff in March – tasked with tackling major performance issues, such as Prelude floating LNG (FLNG).

Reuters reported the Shell plan, citing three unnamed company sources.

Sawan, who took over the CEO role in January, announced the chief of staff plan in a memo last week. The executive intends to set out the company’s new strategy in June, Reuters said.

The report said that, in addition to repeated outages at Prelude, a chief of staff would also tackle challenges such as the major malfunction at the Pernis refinery, in the Netherlands.

Reuters name head of acquisitions and divestments Katie Jackson, Qatar Shell managing director Richard Tallant and Australia country chair Tony Nunan as frontrunners.

Following an expected announcement in March, the role will come into operation on July 1. The chief of staff would not have a permanent seat on Shell’s executive committee but would take part in meetings.

Powered progress

Sawan chose to cut the size of the executive committee in January, from nine members to seven. The move was intended to “simplify the organisation further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy”, the company said.

The move saw the closure of the Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations (SSCR) Directorate. Director Ed Daniels is due to leave on July 1. Sawan will take over direct reporting from corporate relations.

The changes also involved the merger of Integrated Gas and Upstream, to create a single unit. Upstream director Zoe Yujnovich takes over as the new head. The Downstream unit was combined with Renewables & Energy Solutions, under Huibert Vigeveno.

Sawan said the changes were “part of Shell’s natural, and continuous, evolution”. A simplified structure means “greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors”.

