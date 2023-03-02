New Scottish climate group target William Wallace’s sword in inaugural stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

New Scottish climate group target William Wallace’s sword in inaugural stunt

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/03/2023, 1:09 pm
© Supplied by This Is RiggedWilliam wallace sword climate
Activists from This Is Rigged smashed the glass surrounding William Wallace's sword to demand the Scottish Government vocally opposes all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.

A pair of climate activists have smashed the glass encasing the sword of Scottish national hero William Wallace.

It happened at around 11.30am on Thursday, when the two demonstrators, now in custody, targeted the display at the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

They are part of ‘This is Rigged’, a new campaign group that is calling on the Scottish Government to “vocally oppose” all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.

It is also demanding that funds be freed up to oil and gas workers move into new jobs.

Earlier this year Holyrood declared a “presumption against” new North Sea exploration, though energy remains a matter reserved for the UK Government.

One of the activists smashed the glass with a rock that read ‘your liberties were won by the sword, your rights were won by the suffragettes, we must once again fight for what is right, no new fossil fuels and a fair transition now’.

The other used a rock with “white fur ye, will no go by ye” written on it.

This is Rigged have pledged to “continue in civil resistance until their demands are met”.

A member of the group said: “I’m doing this because we need to be brave to change the corrupt system threatening our lives and driving Scots into poverty. I’m not willing to watch things get worse every year of my life with climate breakdown, I’m sending a clear message to our Government that we won’t wait patiently anymore, enough is enough.​​​​​​​

“111 years ago the suffragettes stood in this very spot to stand up for their rights and freedom, 600 years before that William Wallace defended our freedom with this very sword. Now it is time for us to stand up for our rights too.” ​​​​​​​

