‘Much further justification needed’ for Scot Gov exploration stance, says top academic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Much further justification needed’ for Scot Gov exploration stance, says top academic

Scottish Government plans to accelerate the decline of the oil and gas industry have been questioned by a top petroleum economist.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
much further justification exploration
Professor Alex Kemp, a petroleum economist at Aberdeen University.

Scottish Government plans to accelerate the decline of the oil and gas industry have been questioned by a top petroleum economist.

Professor Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University says “much further justification” of Holyrood’s presumption against new North Sea exploration is needed.

He believes “not enough attention is given” in Scotland’s recently published energy strategy to the imbalance between imports and exports of hydrocarbons.

As it stands, “over 50%” of the gas consumed in the UK comes from overseas, with the fuel accounting for around a third of electricity generation.

“That should be given prominence in any debate about how much oil and gas we consume as a nation,” said Professor Kemp.

2023 oil gas

“There is a case for further development of indigenous resources from the North Sea. Our production for both oil and gas is far below, and is projected to continue to be far below, our consumption.”

Moreover, most forecasts, including those from the UK Government’s independent Climate Change Committee, have oil and gas as part of the energy mix up to 2050.

That means searching for new oil and gas is “compatible” with targets to phase out emissions to zero within the next 30 years.

The result of the UK’s latest exploration licensing round are due to be published in the near future.

Two sides to every story

Published earlier this month, Holyrood’s draft energy strategy and just transition blueprint has split opinion.

Some have praised ministers for their vision and for endeavouring to hasten the pace of the energy transition.

For many though, the salient point is the government’s “presumption against new exploration for oil and gas”.

The document’s publication sparked accusations of “betrayal”, particularly from business leaders in Aberdeen, the UK’s gateway to much of the North Sea.

All in all, it has contributed to a general sentiment amongst those in the north-east that the region, which has contributed vast riches to the government’s coffers, is being left high and dry.

In the last few days alone, Aberdeen has missed out on green freeport status, and Keir Starmer has said a Labour Government would block fresh North Sea investment.

To add insult to injury, Harbour Energy recently confirmed plans for lay offs in the region following Westminster’s November increase to the windfall tax.

North Sea down, imports up

A key argument made for sustaining domestic oil and gas production is that, if it declines too quickly, the UK will simply have to ship in more from overseas.

In addition to the cost, it’s likely most imports would have a bigger carbon footprint, given operational emissions in the North Sea are among the lowest in the world, with a drive to go lower.

windfall tax
Professor Alex Kemp

Professor Kemp said: “Not enough attention is given in the energy strategy to how consumption of fossil fuels can be dramatically reduced without causing fuel poverty.

“With respect to the stated presumption against any exploration and issuing of new licences, much further justification of that is needed0.

“We should note the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) already has compatibility checkpoints in place for new licences. There are also environmental hurdles to be overcome when field development proposals are submitted.

“It is not clear from the discussion in the Scottish Government energy strategy that these are inadequate, so further justification needs to be made before deciding on a presumption against exploration.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts